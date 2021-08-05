NYBBS ready for broadcast concert

The trio of National Youth Bands of Scotland will broadcast their live concert performance on Friday evening.

The week-long National Youth Band of Scotland Summer Course ends on Friday evening (6th August) with a special live-streamed concert from Strathallan School at 6.00pm.

It will feature contributions from the NYBBS Children's, Reserve and Senior

Bands under MDs Alan Fernie (Children's), John Boax (Reserve) and Ian Porthouse (Senior), with a special visit from Conductor Emeritus Richard Evans.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=uvF8sPEJiCs&feature=share

Concert details:

Children's Band:



Festmusik der Stadt Wien (Richard Strauss)

Thula Baba (trad. African)

March for a Festive Occasion (Eric Osterling)

Hymn for Africa (Peter Meechan)

A Summer Overture (Alan Fernie) — SBBA commission, premiere performance

Ejala (Jan Magne Forde)

Blue (Thomas Gansch)

Oyema (Gareth Bowman)

Reserve Band:



To Catch a Spark (Iain Mundy)

Elegy (Leigh Baker)

Honey Pie (Lennon & McCartney arr. Sandy Smith)

Fives for Brass (Gareth Bowman)

Suo-Gan, Mvt 2 from Celtic Suite (Philip Sparke)

Funked Up! (Cameron Mabon)

Music for Jock Tamson (Alan Fernie)

Senior Band:



Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare (Strauss arr. Andy Austin)

The Golden Pen (Wilfred Heaton ed. Paul Hindmarsh)

Here, There and Everywhere (Lennon & McCartney arr. Sandy Smith) — featuring Andrew

McMillan and Thomas Kobine (horns)

Alloway Tales (Peter Graham) — narrator, Carrie Boax

'Elegy' from A Downland Suite (John Ireland)

The New Colonial (R B Hall)

Golden Sands (Iona McVicar) — 2019 SBBA Young Composer winner, featuring Charlie Boax

(baritone)

Breezin' Down Broadway (arr. Goff Richards)

Moon River (Henri Mancini arr. Daniel Hall)

I Will Follow Him (Plante, Pourcel, Maurit & Gimbel arr. Goff Richards) -featuring the

trombone section

A Buoy (Stan Nieuwenhuis)

Enjoy:

