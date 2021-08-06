                 

Bolsover green light with inclusive ethos

The Bolsover Festival of Brass Championships go ahead with an emphasis on Covid-19 safety, support and inclusion.

Bolsover
  The event will go ahead with an ethos of support and inclusion

Friday, 06 August 2021

        

The organisers of the Bolsover Festival of Brass Entertainment Championships have confirmed that the event will go ahead as planned on Sunday 3rd October at the new venue of Shirebrook Academy in Bolsover District.

Safe and enjoyable

The contest day will be held with appropriate Covid-19 health and safety requirements and with an inclusive ethos of support for both bands and supporters to ensure it is safe and enjoyable.

The pre-draw has been made (see below) and the organisers have asked bands to inform them of any changes prior to their appearance that they feel may they would like assistance and advice with.

Help and assist

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are of course delighted that we are able to host the event, but we are fully aware that this still may mean challenges for bands.

We are here to help and assist as best we can, and we hope it will lead to an inclusive atmosphere of mutual support for all involved."

Bands will be able to give performances of 20 minutes included in a 30 minute 'turnaround slot' of half an hour to ensure that the event can run to time with their assistance.

No registration

In a major move the organisers have announced that there will be no registration requirements for the event.

Up to 32 players can take to the stage, although it is hoped that the supportive initiative is implemented by bands in the spirit of friendly competition inclusion rather than competitive advantage.

They added: "We want bands to come and enjoy the return to competition, so doing this is about helping to get bands back playing music. We would urge bands to contact us to ensure that any additions to the ranks are undertaken with transparency and with the right ethos."

Facility options

The organisers confirmed that to ensure that cleaning requirements are upheld to fit into the timetable of performances, they will not be able to offer on-site rehearsal facilities, although a full list of local facilities close to the contest venue will be provided for bands to hire if they wish.

The spokesperson added: "We hope bands understand that with the added health and safety requirements we have to maintain a strict logistical timetable for the event this year.

Again, we can offer help and assistance to bands unfamiliar with the locality."

In addition they added: "We would like to try and keep the foot-flow on site to a manageable level. We hope bands will restrict the time they stay on site to an arrival 1 hour before performance and leaving site 1 hour after your last performance if you are performing more than once."

It will also mean that bands are requested that they arrive on site in stage uniform, as no changing rooms can be provided.

Further changes

Bands will be notified of further changes and contest developments over the coming weeks as and when they are made.

In adding their support to the event which will be live-stream broadcasted once more, Steven Greenall, CEO of Warwick Music Group, the event's principal sponsor told 4BR: "We're delighted to continue our support the Bolsover Festival.

Carole and her expert team will be able to run a safe and successful contest boosted by great support from viewers from around the world who will be able to watch online free of charge."

We want bands to come and enjoy the return to competition, so doing this is about helping to get bands back playing musicorganisers.

Championship Section:


1. Blidworth Welfare Band (9.00am)
2. Thoresby Colliery Band (9.30am)
3. Unite the Union (10.00am)
4. Stannington Brass (10.30am)
5. Newstead Band (11.00am)
6. Chapeltown Silver Prize (11.30am)
7. Milton Keynes Brass (Noon)
8. Derwent Brass (12.30pm)
9. Harrogate (1.00pm)
BREAK
10. Wardle Anderson Brass (2.00pm)
11. Skelmanthorpe Band (2.30pm)
12. Easington Colliery (3.00pm)
13. Whitworth Vale & Healey (3.30pm)
14. Roberts Bakery (4.00pm)
15. Sovereign Brass (4.30pm)

First Section:


1. Chapeltown Silver Prize (9.15am)
2. Rolls Royce Derby (9.45am)
3. Old Hall Brass (10.15am)
4. Langley Band (10.45am)
5. Yorkshire Imperial Band (11.15am)
6. Strata Brass (11.45am)
7. Foss Dyke (12.15pm)
8. Stannington Brass (1.15pm)
BREAK
9. Milton Keynes Brass (1.45pm)
10. GT Group Peterlee (2.15pm)
11. Sovereign Brass (2.45pm)
12. Staffordshire Band (3.15pm)
13. South Yorkshire Police (3.45pm)
14. Lindley Band (4.15pm)
15. Silk Brass (4.45pm)

Second Section:


1. Rockingham (4.30pm)
2. Hebden Bridge (5.00pm)
3. Ibstock Brick Brass (5.30pm)
4. Audley Brass (6.00pm)

Third Section:


1. Bakewell Silver (11.45am)
2. Ireland Colliery (12.15pm)
3. Golbourne Brass (12.45pm)
4. Cubbington Brass (1.15pm)
5. Littleport Brass (1.45pm)
6. Whitworth Vale & Healey (2.15pm)
7. Rivington & Adlington (2.45pm)
8. Hoover Bolton (3.15pm)
9. Olney Brass (3.45pm)

Fourth Section:


1. Ilkeston Brass (9.00am)
2. Matlock Band (9.30am)
3. Loxley Silver (10.00am)
4. Blackley (10.30am)
5. Golbourne Brass (11.00am)

        

