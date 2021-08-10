                 

One door closes but another one opens for Strata Brass

Strata Brass makes the move to a new home and future after a 40 year tenure comes to a redeveloped end.

Starta
  The old bandroom was locked up for the last time — but a great new home has been found

Tuesday, 10 August 2021

        

Strata Brass has locked the door for a final time on one musical chapter of its existence and opened another as they look towards the future.

Due to a redevelopment scheme they have had to leave the rehearsal headquarters in Hoyland, Barnsley that has been their home for the past 40 years and which has been a welcoming home for players and conductors alike.

New base

Thankfully, the band worked tirelessly to ensure they were not left homeless and has found a great new base at nearby Elsecar Parish Hall.

It did however mean that 40 years of library music, instruments and assorted memorabilia and stock had to be moved, but a great effort has seen the band do just that to make their new base feel like a new home.

New era

The band posted on their Facebook site: "Members moved all of the band's gear down the hill from the old bandroom to this new rehearsal facility.

As well as the usual heavy items such as timpani, basses and stand boxes, not to mention the band's extensive library, the team were able to find places for more sentimental items like photos and the trophy cabinet to start making the new place feel that bit more like home."

However, we always look to the future and we can't help being excited by the start of a new era in our new home and hopefully many more years of successStrata Brass

Future

Band Manager Robert Hardy added: "Closing and locking the door on a building which I have called my band home for so many years was certainly a very strange feeling.

However, we always look to the future and we can't help being excited by the start of a new era in our new home and hopefully many more years of success!"

        

