                 

*
banner

News

Foden's announce new publishing partnership

Foden's in-house publishing arm has linked up with Pennine Music Publishing to extend customer options.

Publishing
  The partnership will give Foden's an extra outlet for their music publishing

Tuesday, 10 August 2021

        

Foden's has announced that its in-house publishing arm, 'Foden's Band Publishing' has linked with Pennine Music Publishing through its popular Brass Band Music Shop.

The company will print and distribute 'Foden's Band Publishing' works for customers wishing to buy in hard copy format.

"We will continue to offer PDF sales through our own website www.fodensbandpublishing.co.uk," explained Foden's Band Publishing Manager, Iain McKnight.

"However, any customers wishing to receive printed copies of our band pieces can order these directly from www.brassband.co.uk We are delighted to join an impressive list of more than fifty publishing houses who trade via the website."

Official distributor

In response to the news, Pennine Music Publishing's Gavin Somerset said: "We're thrilled to be working with Foden's and their publishing team.

The band has some amazing writing talent and we're proud to become the official distributor for the Foden's Band Publishing catalogue.

This means that the Brass Band Music Shop can bring their top-quality arrangements and compositions into print ensuring all bands have access to these outstanding titles."

The band has some amazing writing talent and we're proud to become the official distributor for the Foden's Band Publishing catalogueGavin Somerset

On show

Gavin added: "We're also looking forward to being able to have all their titles with us at our upcoming trade stands at the Bolsover Festival of Brass and Wychavon Contest so people can browse through the music for themselves."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

hADE eDGE

Brass adds to Gala Day staycation

August 11 • A trio of brass bands helped launch the new Gala Day! exhibition at the National Coal Mining Museum for England.

Publishing

Foden's announce new publishing partnership

August 10 • Foden's in-house publishing arm has linked up with Pennine Music Publishing to extend customer options.

Starta

One door closes but another one opens for Strata Brass

August 10 • Strata Brass makes the move to a new home and future after a 40 year tenure comes to a redeveloped end.

Cory

Cory to celebrate Triple Crown anniversary

August 10 • The world's number 1 ranked band will head to Norwich later this month to help the East Anglian Brass Band Association celebrate its 90th anniversary.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Epping Forest Band - Proms on the Green

Sunday 8 August • On the green outside the Epping Forest District Council Civic Offices CM16 4BZ

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Wind Ensemble of the Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 20 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Brass Ensemble of the Central Band of the RAF

Friday 27 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

City of Bristol Brass Band

August 10 • A FLUGEL player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section) under our new MD Craig Roberts. The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests already in the diary.

Otley Brass Association

August 10 • Our enthusiastic, unregistered band is looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR. Located in Otley to the North West of Leeds, we rehearse on Tuesday evenings from 1945-2200 at the Otley Courthouse Arts Centre.

Ashton under Lyne Band

August 9 • Soprano Cornet The band are looking for a confident and competent player to join a very experienced cornet bench. Rehearsals are Monday nights 8-10pm and we have a sensible and good quality concert and contest schedule for the remainder of 2021 & 2022

Pro Cards »

Morgan Griffiths

Dip. Performance
Conductor, Peripatetic Music Teacher, Lower brass specialist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top