Foden's announce new publishing partnership

Foden's has announced that its in-house publishing arm, 'Foden's Band Publishing' has linked with Pennine Music Publishing through its popular Brass Band Music Shop.

The company will print and distribute 'Foden's Band Publishing' works for customers wishing to buy in hard copy format.

"We will continue to offer PDF sales through our own website www.fodensbandpublishing.co.uk," explained Foden's Band Publishing Manager, Iain McKnight.

"However, any customers wishing to receive printed copies of our band pieces can order these directly from www.brassband.co.uk We are delighted to join an impressive list of more than fifty publishing houses who trade via the website."

Official distributor

In response to the news, Pennine Music Publishing's Gavin Somerset said: "We're thrilled to be working with Foden's and their publishing team.

The band has some amazing writing talent and we're proud to become the official distributor for the Foden's Band Publishing catalogue.

This means that the Brass Band Music Shop can bring their top-quality arrangements and compositions into print ensuring all bands have access to these outstanding titles."

On show

Gavin added: "We're also looking forward to being able to have all their titles with us at our upcoming trade stands at the Bolsover Festival of Brass and Wychavon Contest so people can browse through the music for themselves."