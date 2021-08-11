Brass adds to Gala Day staycation

A trio of brass bands helped launch the new Gala Day! exhibition at the National Coal Mining Museum for England.

The National Coal Mining Museum for England recently launched its new 'Gala Day!' exhibition by welcoming performances from a trio of bands to its site in Overton near Wakefield.

The Gala Day remains at the heart of many former mining communities with the exhibition sharing memories and experiences, as well as celebrating the links between the mining industry, its unions, and brass bands.

Excellent performances

Launched as a perfect 'staycation' attraction in the school holidays, the event provided a great opportunity to experience mining heritage, as well as a chance to hear three excellent brass bands in one afternoon.

Lofthouse 2000, Hade Edge and Hammonds Bands each performed in three locations around the grounds — offering a long overdue 'live' performance opportunity itself.

The day began with Lofthouse 2000, playing on the Pit Yard, below the iconic winding gear, whilst Hade Edge made a first appearance on the temporary 'beach' (included to recall memories of Miners' Holidays at seaside resorts).

Hammonds Band performed in front of the Miners' Pantry, now the indoor picnic area for the museum, before they exchanged places with each other to give provide great entertainment.

Recovery Fund

The performances were brought together as part of a partnership between the National Coal Mining Museum of England and Brass Bands England to celebrate the historical as well as modern day cultural link between brass bands and the mining industry.

It was made possible through funding received by BBE from the Cultural Recovery Fund.

Brass bands have the power to attract loyal audiences as well as enhance the cultural offering of historical sites and venues, so BBE hopes it will be able to support bringing more bands to this location in the future BBE

Support

Speaking about the event, BBE Partnership & Relationship Development Manager, Alex Parker told 4BR: "BBE has been working with the National Coal Mining Museum for some considerable time, so it's fantastic to see bands finally returning to the site.

Brass bands have the power to attract loyal audiences as well as enhance the cultural offering of historical sites and venues, so BBE hopes it will be able to support bringing more bands to this location in the future."

All the bands did a brilliant job entertaining everyone and adding to a great day."

The temporary exhibition runs until March 2022. Admission to the Museum is free.