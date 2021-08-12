                 

BBE Conference aims to improve our art

The annual Brass Bands England Conference will offer a day full of debate, discussion, performance and celebration on September 25th — and you can be part of it in person or from home.

  The hybrid Conference takes place on Saturday 25th September

Brass Bands England's annual 'Brass Band Conference' will take place at The LifeCentre in Manchester on Saturday 25th September (10.30am — 4.30pm).

Under the theme of 'Improving our Art', it will offer a free hybrid mix for delegates who wish to attend in person or who wish to play a proactive role from home.

In addition to the Annual General Meeting it will also host a number of practical workshops, and a diverse range of creative topics, speakers, discussion panels and performances from significant figures in banding and beyond.

Free

The mix of live and pre-recorded content will be free to access to all who register in advance, with the day being broadcast by BrassPass.tv. Recordings of different sessions will be available after the day's events.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The Conference is for anyone and everyone with an interest in banding, with this year's topic, 'Improving our art', accessible to band players, managers, and conductors alike.

It is our opportunity as a community to come together to celebrate what we do, network with others and hear from inspirational speakers within our sector."

Annual General Meeting

BBE's Annual General Meeting is also open to representatives from member bands and individual members will be invited to attend via Zoom. This will take place on the morning of the event and registration details will be circulated in early September.

Awards

The day will also see the announcement of the winners of the 2021 Brass Bands England Awards, recognising individuals who have made an exceptional contribution to brass banding.

These have been nominated by the banding public and selected by the Brass Bands England board of trustees. Each award winner will receive a memento to commemorate their achievement.

Register:

To register for the BBE Conference go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=192&reset=1

        

Conference

BBE Conference aims to improve our art

August 12 • The annual Brass Bands England Conference will offer a day full of debate, discussion, performance and celebration on September 25th — and you can be part of it in person or from home.

