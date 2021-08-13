                 

*
banner

News

Bolsover backed to the future with Covid-19 freedom

A Covid-19 free Bolsover summer school adds further optimism for the future for newly branded course.

Bolsover
  The 2021 course was a great success

Friday, 13 August 2021

        

The Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School has announced that following a clear round of post-course lateral flow tests, their recent 2021 course has been declared a 'Covid-19 free' event.

The week long course took place under the baton of Steven Mead and a team of tutors at Shirebrook Academy in North Derbyshire last month, with extensive health and safety protocols put in place to provide a safe and inclusive environment for musical and social activities to take place.

Thanks

Course Health & Safety Officer, Mark Spotswood told 4BR: "Being declared a 'Covid-19 free' event was achieved due to the adoption of rigorous pre and post event testing regimes, protocols and requirements, all allied to strict cleaning and sanitising regimes and social distancing measures.

I would like to place on record my personal thanks to all delegates and event staff for their co-operation in supporting these measures and helping the event organisers deliver an event that was Covid-19 secure."

The news comes as the summer school has made the decision to rebrand as well as relocate under new artistic direction from 2022.

Next year's 'Elgar International Brass Band Summer School' (EIBBSS) course will take place from the 24th to 29th July at Malvern College in Worcestershire, where delegates from across the globe will come under under the artistic direction of Paul Holland, Musical Director of Flowers Band, whilst Philip Harper, MD of Cory Band will lead from 2023 through to 2025.

Optimism

A spokesperson added: "We are so pleased that the delegates that committed to the course were able to enjoy a week of excellent music making, while playing their part in keeping themselves, the staff and their fellow delegates safe.

The fact that they have all arrived home Covid-free fills us with the optimism of having the correct procedures and mechanisms in place to deliver events in similar circumstances in the future."

The fact that they have all arrived home Covid-free fills us with the optimism of having the correct procedures and mechanisms in place to deliver events in similar circumstances in the futurespokesperson

2022 response

They added: "The response to the 2022 course has already far exceeded our expectations and places are already in short supply. We urge people to check out the details and we look forward to meeting up for another wonderful event."

Go to: www.eibbss.org.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Bolsover

Bolsover backed to the future with Covid-19 freedom

August 13 • A Covid-19 free Bolsover summer school adds further optimism for the future for newly branded course.

Assocation

Conductor's Association looking to appeal

August 12 • The Brass Band Conductors' Association is looking for to appeal to current and potential future members.

sYKJES

Sykes takes baton at SW Comms

August 12 • Stephen Sykes has been appointed the new Musical Director of SW Comms Band

Conference

BBE Conference aims to improve our art

August 12 • The annual Brass Bands England Conference will offer a day full of online debate, discussion, performance and celebration on September 25th — and you can be part of it from home.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Wind Ensemble of the Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 20 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Brass Ensemble of the Central Band of the RAF

Friday 27 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

Friday 3 September • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Ashton under Lyne Band

August 12 • TENOR TROMBONE: A vacancy has arisen on 2nd trombone. We are a progressive band and we rehearse once a week on Monday nights 8-10pm in our own band room. We have a good number of concerts already in the diary for 2021 and into 2022 aswell

Shipston Town Band

August 12 • As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area

Hebden Bridge Junior Band

August 11 • Hebden Bridge Junior Band are looking for a new Musical Director.. We are looking for an MD who will grow with us; who will nurture our young players and bring a sense of excitement to rehearsals and concerts.. Applications by 30th September.

Pro Cards »

John Maines

BA (Hons)
Presenter, compere and conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top