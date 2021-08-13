Bolsover backed to the future with Covid-19 freedom

A Covid-19 free Bolsover summer school adds further optimism for the future for newly branded course.

The Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School has announced that following a clear round of post-course lateral flow tests, their recent 2021 course has been declared a 'Covid-19 free' event.

The week long course took place under the baton of Steven Mead and a team of tutors at Shirebrook Academy in North Derbyshire last month, with extensive health and safety protocols put in place to provide a safe and inclusive environment for musical and social activities to take place.

Course Health & Safety Officer, Mark Spotswood told 4BR: "Being declared a 'Covid-19 free' event was achieved due to the adoption of rigorous pre and post event testing regimes, protocols and requirements, all allied to strict cleaning and sanitising regimes and social distancing measures.

I would like to place on record my personal thanks to all delegates and event staff for their co-operation in supporting these measures and helping the event organisers deliver an event that was Covid-19 secure."

The news comes as the summer school has made the decision to rebrand as well as relocate under new artistic direction from 2022.

Next year's 'Elgar International Brass Band Summer School' (EIBBSS) course will take place from the 24th to 29th July at Malvern College in Worcestershire, where delegates from across the globe will come under under the artistic direction of Paul Holland, Musical Director of Flowers Band, whilst Philip Harper, MD of Cory Band will lead from 2023 through to 2025.

A spokesperson added: "We are so pleased that the delegates that committed to the course were able to enjoy a week of excellent music making, while playing their part in keeping themselves, the staff and their fellow delegates safe.

The fact that they have all arrived home Covid-free fills us with the optimism of having the correct procedures and mechanisms in place to deliver events in similar circumstances in the future."

2022 response

They added: "The response to the 2022 course has already far exceeded our expectations and places are already in short supply. We urge people to check out the details and we look forward to meeting up for another wonderful event."

Go to: www.eibbss.org.uk