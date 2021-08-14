                 

Parc & Dare announce new conducting team

Nigel Seaman and Dewi Griffiths will lead Parc & Dare back to the contest and concert stage in September.

Duo
  The partnership hopes to further rejuvenate one of Welsh banding's most famous names

Saturday, 14 August 2021

        

Parc & Dare, one of the most famous names in Welsh banding, will be looking towards an exciting future led by a new Resident Conductor and Musical Director team at the helm.

It follows the departure of MD Lewis Wilkinson due to him relocating back to the North-East.

New duo

Tredegar Band principal cornet Dewi Griffiths will take on the resident conducting duties with Nigel Seaman as Musical Director.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted to work with two of Welsh banding most experienced brass band musicians.

They have worked successfully together in the past with the likes of City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) Band, and we are sure that musical chemistry will work with us."

Experience

Dewi led the Melingriffith 2 Band to the Fourth Section National Championship title in 2010 and has worked with a number of other bands during his time with the Welsh Champion.

Nigel's first association with Parc & Dare goes back to 1986 and saw him lead the band to a fine fourth place finish at the 1988 European Championships in Lucerne.

He has worked with the band on many occasions since and is delighted to renew a partnership with the band and with Dewi as rehearsals start back at their Treorchy base in September.

        

