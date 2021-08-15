                 

Hepworth double in Wakefield

Liz Lane's latest composition, 'Rhythm of Light' is set to help celebrate the life and work of renowned British sculptor Barbara Hepworth — performed by the band that also carries the famous name.

  The work will be performed at the Hepworth Gallery in Wakefield.

Sunday, 15 August 2021

        

A much-anticipated exhibition celebrating the life and work of renowned British sculptor Barbara Hepworth will take place next month at The Hepworth Wakefield in Yorkshire — one of the UKs leading art galleries

The free event on Saturday 4th September will also feature the accompaniment of a new work written by composer Liz Lane performed by Hepworth Band.

Rhythm of Light

'Rhythm of Light' comprises four movements: 'Landscape', 'Shadow cast by the sun', 'Pavan and Galliard' and 'Rhythm and dance and everything' and forms part of a series of audio-visual works in response to the gallery's 10th anniversary exhibition entitled, 'Hepworth: Art & Life'.

The opening 'Landscape' reflects on how memories of Hepworth's childhood journeys across Yorkshire remained with her throughout her life, whilst 'Shadow cast by the sun' is reflective of the sculptor working on her own but not alone — much like the process of writing music.

'Pavan and Galliard' represents some of the enduring and iconic shapes of Hepworth's work, with the closing 'Rhythm and dance and everything' celebrating her life and work, as well as musicians coming together to play live music again after the Covid-19 pandemic.

it forms part of a series of audio-visual works in response to the gallery's 10th anniversary exhibition entitled, 'Hepworth: Art & Life'4BR

Life and work

Liz Lane has skillfully incorporated rhythms of the sculptor at work, taken from the celebrated 1953 film, 'Barbara Hepworth — Figures in a Landscape'.

Hepworth was born in Wakefield in 1903 and went onto become a leading figure alongside the likes of Ben Nicholson and Naum Gabo as part of the 'St Ives School' or artists after the Second World War.

Two of her works were exhibited at the 1951 Festival of Britain, whilst she also worked closely with composer Priaulx Rainier to display her large scale works at her home in St Ives.

Find out more

https://hepworthwakefield.org/whats-on/hepworth-brass-band-rhythm-of-light/

        

TAGS: Hepworth

hEOWOTH

