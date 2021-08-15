                 

*
banner

News

Two old Masters to be enjoyed again...

The fantastic highlights of the 1990 and 1991 All England Masters Championships can be enjoyed again — including some seriously good winning performances.

Masters
  Highlights can now be enjoyed of the Masters contests

Sunday, 15 August 2021

        

The Wobplay.com recording platform continues to add new as well as existing releases to its on-line library.

Master Brass

It has now added the first two CD releases from the 'Master Brass' series from Polyphonic Recordings that featured highlights from the All England Masters Championships which was originally held at the Cambridge Corn Exchange theatre.

The contest quickly became regarded as a 'major' event — the atmosphere in the packed auditorium enhanced by a series of magnificent winning performances.

Blitz

'Volume One' is from the second contest held in 1990 — one won by Britannia Building Society Band, conducted by Howard Snell with a ferociously brilliant account of Derek Bourgeois' 'Blitz'.

Also featured are highlights from the evening Gala Concert featuring the 1989 champion, Leyland DAF Band, conducted by Richard Evans, and the Williams Fairey Engineering Band conducted by Major Peter Parkes. The massed band was conducted by Harry Mortimer CBE.

It was a concert packed with audience favourites — from a bravura 'French Military March' to the 'Finale' for Tchaikovsky's 'Symphony No. 2', 'Elegy' from 'A Downland Suite' and 'Coriolanus'.

Included are solos from Philip McCann ('Miss Blue Bonnet') and Shaun Crowther ('The Sun Has Got His Hat On').

Harmony Music

A year later and Howard Snell and Britannia Building Society Band retained their title with a sumptuous account of Philip Sparke's 'Harmony Music' (winning the title by 4 points).

You can enjoy that rendition on 'Master Brass: Volume Two' — alongside the sparkling Gala Concert performance which featured Leyland DAF and Sun Life Bands on fine form.

Richard Evans led Leyland through 'Candide' and 'The Great Gate of Kiev', whilst Sun Life and Bryan Hurdley was showcased on 'Allerseelen' and 'Witches' Sabbath'. There was also a rare change to hear the almost forgotten music from the Meyerbeer ballet 'Robert Le Diable' (arranged by Harry Mortimer).

To enjoy

Enjoy now at: www.wobplay.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

mEAD

Mead enjoys marathon in Estonia

August 15 • Steven Mead has enjoyed a return to his live performance schedule — with 12 hour teaching days and 12 world premieres in one concert to help inspire Estonian players and composers alike.

Masters

Two old Masters to be enjoyed again...

August 15 • The fantastic highlights of the 1990 and 1991 All England Masters Championships can be enjoyed again — including some seriously good winning performances.

hEOWOTH

Hepworth double in Wakefield

August 15 • Liz Lane's latest composition, 'Rhythm of Light' is set to help celebrate the life and work of renowned British sculptor Barbara Hepworth — performed by the band that also carries the famous name.

Flowers

New signings at Flowers

August 14 • The Butlins Champion adds to its ranks as it prepares for a busy return to the stage.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Wind Ensemble of the Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 20 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Brass Ensemble of the Central Band of the RAF

Friday 27 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

Friday 3 September • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Ashton under Lyne Band

August 12 • TENOR TROMBONE: A vacancy has arisen on 2nd trombone. We are a progressive band and we rehearse once a week on Monday nights 8-10pm in our own band room. We have a good number of concerts already in the diary for 2021 and into 2022 aswell

Shipston Town Band

August 12 • As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area

Hebden Bridge Junior Band

August 11 • Hebden Bridge Junior Band are looking for a new Musical Director.. We are looking for an MD who will grow with us; who will nurture our young players and bring a sense of excitement to rehearsals and concerts.. Applications by 30th September.

Pro Cards »

David Barringer

BMus(Homs)
Conductor and Adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top