Two old Masters to be enjoyed again...

The fantastic highlights of the 1990 and 1991 All England Masters Championships can be enjoyed again — including some seriously good winning performances.

The Wobplay.com recording platform continues to add new as well as existing releases to its on-line library.

Master Brass

It has now added the first two CD releases from the 'Master Brass' series from Polyphonic Recordings that featured highlights from the All England Masters Championships which was originally held at the Cambridge Corn Exchange theatre.

The contest quickly became regarded as a 'major' event — the atmosphere in the packed auditorium enhanced by a series of magnificent winning performances.

Blitz

'Volume One' is from the second contest held in 1990 — one won by Britannia Building Society Band, conducted by Howard Snell with a ferociously brilliant account of Derek Bourgeois' 'Blitz'.

Also featured are highlights from the evening Gala Concert featuring the 1989 champion, Leyland DAF Band, conducted by Richard Evans, and the Williams Fairey Engineering Band conducted by Major Peter Parkes. The massed band was conducted by Harry Mortimer CBE.

It was a concert packed with audience favourites — from a bravura 'French Military March' to the 'Finale' for Tchaikovsky's 'Symphony No. 2', 'Elegy' from 'A Downland Suite' and 'Coriolanus'.

Included are solos from Philip McCann ('Miss Blue Bonnet') and Shaun Crowther ('The Sun Has Got His Hat On').

Harmony Music

A year later and Howard Snell and Britannia Building Society Band retained their title with a sumptuous account of Philip Sparke's 'Harmony Music' (winning the title by 4 points).

You can enjoy that rendition on 'Master Brass: Volume Two' — alongside the sparkling Gala Concert performance which featured Leyland DAF and Sun Life Bands on fine form.

Richard Evans led Leyland through 'Candide' and 'The Great Gate of Kiev', whilst Sun Life and Bryan Hurdley was showcased on 'Allerseelen' and 'Witches' Sabbath'. There was also a rare change to hear the almost forgotten music from the Meyerbeer ballet 'Robert Le Diable' (arranged by Harry Mortimer).

To enjoy

Enjoy now at: www.wobplay.com