Mead enjoys marathon in Estonia

Steven Mead has enjoyed a return to his live performance schedule — with 12 hour teaching days and 12 world premieres in one concert to help inspire Estonian players and composers alike.

mEAD
  Steve was honoured to play his part in what is a fast emerging brass band community in the country.

Sunday, 15 August 2021

        

Besson euphonium star Steven Mead has just returned from an extensive performance masterclass project in Estonia — one that not only saw him lead 12-hour teaching days, but also included the performance of 15 solos in one concert appearance.

Steve has maintained a close association with the brass communities of the Baltic states, and despite recent cut backs in some government funding the musical base continues to grow.

Annual project

Alongside the inspirational Bert Langeler, whom he has worked with for over 35 years, the annual project in Viljandi has also created an ideal brass band foundation — one which was both celebrated and enhanced by Steve's latest visit.

Speaking to 4BR he said: "Bert has established himself as an inspirational force for good on the Estonian music scene — so much so that one my first day I was already working with 20 young composers aged between 13 and 24.

That was the beginning of the planning that went into 10 days of hard work and enjoyment in Viljandi and on the island of Hiiumaa — and which culminated in 12 new solo works."

New works

Such was the scope and quality of the compositions that Steve felt it was entirely appropriate that each was performed in concert.

He added: "The concert was a delight — with an incredible atmosphere and audience.

The lockdown has given me the opportunity to return to serious practice — and it came in handy as some of the works were incredibly difficult, with absolutely zero rest for the soloist!

What was a delight however was that they were all full of originality. With that in mind they all deserved a premiere performance".

Such was the scope and quality of the compositions that Steve felt it was entirely appropriate that each was performed in concert

Hunger

The low brass ensemble which he worked consisted of emerging players with a real hunger for development, with Steve confident that this bodes well for the future.

He also accompanied Bert to the island of Hiiumaa, where he was soon rehearsing solos with the Estonian Conductors Orchestra. This led to an invitation to join their 'double-header' concerts as part of an annual music festival featuring no fewer than 13 Estonian wind orchestras.

Steve added: "This was a joyous non-competitive occasion where bands listened to each other at the main piazza in the town of KÃ¤rdla. I was absolutely overjoyed by the experience and the supportive music culture that its embraces.

I was also delighted to find out that although there are no British style brass bands yet in Estonia, people are working on a new project that hopefully will come into fruition in the near future."

Honour

Looking back he concluded: "It was a real honour to be a part in helping that occur — and if anyone wants to enjoy a holiday of music making then please go to Estonia — it's an inspirational place in so many ways."

        

