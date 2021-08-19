                 

News

BBE gains funding to build on Foundations success

Arts Council England award Brass Bands England extra money to further their successful Brass Foundations education initiative.

Brass Foundations
  The Brass Foundations projects have been a great success.

Thursday, 19 August 2021

        

Brass Bands England has announced that its Brass Foundations programme has been extended until July 2022.

Arts Council England has awarded £48,000 through its National Lottery Project Grants which will enable BBE to build on the outstanding success of the initial six-month education initiative.

Brass Foundations currently operates on a pilot basis, delivered by BBE's five Youth Development Brass Specialists based in Camden, Hertfordshire, Leicestershire, Gloucestershire and Lancashire.

Vital role

The BBE team has undertaken numerous school workshops as well as played a vital role in building links between community brass bands and Music Education Hubs to support and nurture young musical talent.

It has also seen children take part in online workshops, play a pBuzz, or benefit from a 'Proms in the Playground' performance.

BBE stated that key aims for the next phase will be the creation of new beginner and youth bands in its core areas, whilst also supporting the wider banding community through advice and support, online events and resources.

It is hoped the programme can be expanded nationwide in future years.

Fantastic news

Speaking about the latest funding success, BBE Chairman, Mike Kilroy, told 4BR: "This is fantastic news for brass bands and we would like to thank the National Lottery, through Arts Council England, for providing the funds for BBE to continue the programme for the next academic year.

This is perhaps the most significant brass band-specific education outreach programme of recent times and one that we are confident will provide the foundations for a sustainable, rewarding and diverse banding community for many years to come."

Outstanding results

He added: "Our five Youth Development Brass Specialists, led by Education & Development Manager, Sarah Baumann, have already achieved outstanding results and we're delighted that they will be able to achieve even greater outreach in the months ahead."

National Lottery Project Grants is Arts Council England's open access programme for arts, museums and libraries projects. The fund supports individual artists, community and cultural organisations thanks to National Lottery investment.

Extension

In highlighting the success of the initial project, Pete Massey, Director North, Arts Council England said: "It is vital that everyone can access creative opportunities no matter where they live or what their background is.

Following Brass Foundations' initial funding from the Government's Culture Recovery Fund, I'm delighted that we have supported its extension through our National Lottery Project Grants programme.

I hope that many more young people from a wide range of backgrounds can receive a brass band education and experience the joy of performing whilst simultaneously securing a vibrant future for brass bands."

Find out more

To find out more about Brass Foundations' future activity or if you're not on the BBE mailing list, you can register here.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/brass-foundations

Whilst some activity will be available to all, some resources will be restricted to the BBE membership.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/user/register

BBE membership is as little as £25.

        

