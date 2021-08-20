Innovation and ambition provide foundations for 2022 European Festival

An innovative schedule of initiatives, musical ambition and ticketing provide the platforms on which the 2022 European Brass Band Festival will be based.

The large-scale event will be held over four days in Birmingham between 28th April and 1st May, and will see competitors and brass band supporters from across Europe and beyond gather at the newly refurbished Symphony Hall and nearby Town Hall.

Contests, competitions and concerts

The Blue Riband European Brass Band Championships in association with World of Brass, will comprise both Championship and Challenge Sections, as well as the Development and Premier Sections of the European Youth Brass Band Contest and the European Composers Competition featuring Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

In addition there will be a concert performance from the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain with The Band of HM Royal Marines on 28th April to mark a musical prelude ahead of the competition events.

In a further move to encompass a wider audience, the closing Gala Concert will feature the Louis Dowdeswell Big Band alongside defending European Champion, Cory Band.

ThE ambitious programme has been brought in association with Principal Partner, World of Brass; Main Sponsor, Geneva Group, and Co-Sponsors Yamaha, Stomvi, Hal Leonard, Lake Music and Besson.

It could be you...

There has also been a proactive approach taken to meet the demand for tickets.

In order to help brass band lovers plan for the event, BBE is offering the early chance to obtain tickets for the Festival weekend a whole three months in advance of a general sale.

Lottery entry

The special 'Ticket Lottery' will include entry to all events taking place at Symphony Hall Birmingham on Saturday 30th April and Sunday 1st May.

Entry to the lottery will cost costs £1, plus the cost of the tickets if you are successful. All proceeds will be used to support BBE's Brass Foundations programme.

The lottery will open at midday on Monday 23rd August on the BBE website and will remain open until 11.59pm on Saturday 11th September.

Successful applicants will qualify to purchase either a pair of tickets or a single ticket for the Symphony Hall events from the 400 available in this initial release.

Full details are available on the BBE website and entries are welcomed from all nations across the banding world.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales for all European Brass Band Festival events will open on Friday 10th December 2021.

You can register for the BBE mailing list to be alerted when sales begin.

For those joining internationally, information about the city, travelling to the venues and hotels can be found at bbe.org.uk/EBBF.

Programme:



Thursday 28th April

Town Hall Birmingham

Prelude: The Band of HM Royal Marines and National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Friday 29th April:

Town Hall Birmingham

Concert with Grimethorpe Colliery Band and the European Composers Competition

Saturday 30th April:

Symphony Hall Birmingham

The European Youth Brass Band Competition

The European Brass Band Championships set-test piece

Sunday 1st May:

Symphony Hall Birmingham

Challenge Section

Championship Section (own-choice)

Gala Concert with the Louis Dowdeswell Big Band and Cory Band and Awards Ceremony

Participants' Party