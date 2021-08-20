                 

*
banner

News

Innovation and ambition provide foundations for 2022 European Festival

An innovative schedule of initiatives, musical ambition and ticketing provide the platforms on which the 2022 European Brass Band Festival will be based.

EBBA
  The festival will be based at Birmingham's Symphony and Town Hall

Friday, 20 August 2021

        

Event organisers Brass Bands England (BBE) have announced an innovative schedule of initiatives, musical ambition and ticketing in launching the programme for the hosting of the 2022 European Brass Band Festival (EBBF).

The large-scale event will be held over four days in Birmingham between 28th April and 1st May, and will see competitors and brass band supporters from across Europe and beyond gather at the newly refurbished Symphony Hall and nearby Town Hall.

Contests, competitions and concerts

The Blue Riband European Brass Band Championships in association with World of Brass, will comprise both Championship and Challenge Sections, as well as the Development and Premier Sections of the European Youth Brass Band Contest and the European Composers Competition featuring Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

In addition there will be a concert performance from the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain with The Band of HM Royal Marines on 28th April to mark a musical prelude ahead of the competition events.

In a further move to encompass a wider audience, the closing Gala Concert will feature the Louis Dowdeswell Big Band alongside defending European Champion, Cory Band.

ThE ambitious programme has been brought in association with Principal Partner, World of Brass; Main Sponsor, Geneva Group, and Co-Sponsors Yamaha, Stomvi, Hal Leonard, Lake Music and Besson.

It could be you...

There has also been a proactive approach taken to meet the demand for tickets.

In order to help brass band lovers plan for the event, BBE is offering the early chance to obtain tickets for the Festival weekend a whole three months in advance of a general sale.

Lottery entry

The special 'Ticket Lottery' will include entry to all events taking place at Symphony Hall Birmingham on Saturday 30th April and Sunday 1st May.

Entry to the lottery will cost costs £1, plus the cost of the tickets if you are successful. All proceeds will be used to support BBE's Brass Foundations programme.

The lottery will open at midday on Monday 23rd August on the BBE website and will remain open until 11.59pm on Saturday 11th September.

Successful applicants will qualify to purchase either a pair of tickets or a single ticket for the Symphony Hall events from the 400 available in this initial release.

Full details are available on the BBE website and entries are welcomed from all nations across the banding world.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales for all European Brass Band Festival events will open on Friday 10th December 2021.

You can register for the BBE mailing list to be alerted when sales begin.

For those joining internationally, information about the city, travelling to the venues and hotels can be found at bbe.org.uk/EBBF.

In order to help brass band lovers plan for the event, BBE is offering the early chance to obtain tickets for the Festival weekend a whole three months in advance of a general sale4BR

Programme:


Thursday 28th April
Town Hall Birmingham
Prelude: The Band of HM Royal Marines and National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Friday 29th April:
Town Hall Birmingham
Concert with Grimethorpe Colliery Band and the European Composers Competition

Saturday 30th April:
Symphony Hall Birmingham
The European Youth Brass Band Competition

The European Brass Band Championships set-test piece

Sunday 1st May:
Symphony Hall Birmingham
Challenge Section
Championship Section (own-choice)

Gala Concert with the Louis Dowdeswell Big Band and Cory Band and Awards Ceremony

Participants' Party

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

EBBA

Innovation and ambition provide foundations for 2022 European Festival

August 20 • An innovative schedule of initiatives, musical ambition and ticketing provide the platforms on which the 2022 European Brass Band Festival will be based.

cLOCK

Proactive approach signals countdown to 2022 Europeans

August 20 • There is an ambitious flavour to the schedule of events at the 2022 European Championships as organisers and participants look forward to Birmingham next year.

A4

A4 Quartet gains Classic FM spotlight

August 20 • You can hear the A4 Brass Quartet on Classic FM this afternoon with a track from their latest CD release.

Festival

Festival help for Band Manager software

August 20 • A new software programme aimed at helping players and band librarians is currently be developed with the help of Festival Brass Band in Belgium

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Wind Ensemble of the Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 20 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Brass Ensemble of the Central Band of the RAF

Friday 27 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

Friday 3 September • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Crewe Brass

August 19 • Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for an Eb Bass, Tenor Horn, & Solo Trombone. So if you fancy a new challenge then simply email the Band, we'd love to hear from you ! www.crewebrass.com

Crewe Brass

August 19 • Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for Cornets. Positions negotiable with principal cornet available. So if you fancy the challenge of the top chair, front or back row, then simply email the Band.

Chadderton Band

August 19 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Pro Cards »

Jonathan Pippen


Conductor, Adjudicator, Trombone Soloist & Clinician

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top