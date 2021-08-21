                 

4BR Weekend Quiz: Think of a number?

With banding returning on the horizon we have four fantastic CDs to be won if you can come up with the right answer to our test-piece math problem.

Numbers
  You have to get the right number to win four great CDs

Saturday, 21 August 2021

        

You have to come up with the right number...

So if your want to enjoy Cory's 'Landscapes'; Tine Thing Helseth's 'Magical Memories'; 'Music for Isolation Vol 2' by Rie Takeuschi and Gideon Juckes and 'The Edge of Forever' by Jim Hayes then start counting...

Question:

Multiply the 'figures' in a famous Herbert Howells test piece with the Musketeers of George Hespe's 1953 British Open set-work.

Then add the 'Blooms' of Gareth Wood's 1992 European Championship set-work and subtract from Robert Redhead's 'Isaiah'.

Answers:

Answers to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00 (midnight) on Sunday 22nd August.

        

