4BR Weekend Quiz: Think of a number?

With banding returning on the horizon we have four fantastic CDs to be won if you can come up with the right answer to our test-piece math problem.

You have to come up with the right number...

So if your want to enjoy Cory's 'Landscapes'; Tine Thing Helseth's 'Magical Memories'; 'Music for Isolation Vol 2' by Rie Takeuschi and Gideon Juckes and 'The Edge of Forever' by Jim Hayes then start counting...

Question:

Multiply the 'figures' in a famous Herbert Howells test piece with the Musketeers of George Hespe's 1953 British Open set-work.

Then add the 'Blooms' of Gareth Wood's 1992 European Championship set-work and subtract from Robert Redhead's 'Isaiah'.

Answers:

Answers to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00 (midnight) on Sunday 22nd August.