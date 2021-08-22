New MD takes helm at Kirton

The experienced Andy Scott take the baton at the Lincolnshire based Kirton Brass

Kirton Brass, a well-established community band based in Kirton near Boston in Lincolnshire, has announced the appointment of Andy Scott as their new Musical Director.

The band which celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2020, plays an active part in their community life and is delighted to welcome Andy as they start preparations for their eagerly awaited 'Last Night of the Proms' concert return on 18th September.

Experience

Andy has gained widespread experience in both the brass and military banding spheres and was for 22 years a professional musician in the RAF.

He combined this with a commitment to the Salvation Army and the secular banding movement where he remains as a member of Salvo Brass. He is also an instructor with the National Air Cadets Wind Band that meet throughout the year.

Positive

Speaking about his appointment he said: "My aim as MD is to push the band to bigger and better things, whilst making sure of a positive and enjoyable experience for all those involved."

In response, Kirton Brass Band Chairman, David Reddin added: "It's a great pleasure to welcome Andy. His leadership is further good news for the band as we look towards an exciting future."