Report & Results: 2021 cooperation band Youth Solo Competition

The cooperation band recently held its own online Youth Solo Contest.
There was an excellent response from players who produced high quality performances, with the winner of the Advanced Section being invited to perform with the Scottish Champion as a guest soloist when they return to the concert stage later this year.
Huge success
A spokesperson told 4BR: "The event was a huge success, and the performances gave the adjudicators plenty to think about.
The special Phillip McCann Award provided by Phillip himself for the most outstanding cornet performance went to Luke Parkhill for his mature rendition on soprano of Philip Sparke's 'Flowerdale'."
To enjoy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Ru2_AQaWus
Performances
The performances of the winners and runners-up can be enjoyed via the attached links, as well as hearing Phillip's thoughts.
4BR was informed that it was hoped that the competition will now become an annual feature in the band's calendar.
Results:
Beginner:
Winner: Grace Barr
Runner-up: Murdo Mackenzie
To enjoy the performances go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GS2Y8vYU-4M
Junior:
Winner: Isla Gillespie
Runner-up: William Tawn
To enjoy the performances go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvtt2RZE1Uk
Intermediate:
Winner: Luke Parkhill
Runner-up: Andrea Crumlish
To enjoy the performances go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0UVim7I8O8
Advanced:
Winner: Lewis Blackwood
Runner-up: Andrew McMillan
To enjoy the performances go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D501RBq6J4M