Report & Results: 2021 cooperation band Youth Solo Competition

There was a fine display of brass banding talent on show as the Scottish Champion invited young players to showcase their performances — led by a cracking winner.

The cooperation band recently held its own online Youth Solo Contest.

There was an excellent response from players who produced high quality performances, with the winner of the Advanced Section being invited to perform with the Scottish Champion as a guest soloist when they return to the concert stage later this year.

Huge success

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The event was a huge success, and the performances gave the adjudicators plenty to think about.

The special Phillip McCann Award provided by Phillip himself for the most outstanding cornet performance went to Luke Parkhill for his mature rendition on soprano of Philip Sparke's 'Flowerdale'."

To enjoy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Ru2_AQaWus

Performances

The performances of the winners and runners-up can be enjoyed via the attached links, as well as hearing Phillip's thoughts.

4BR was informed that it was hoped that the competition will now become an annual feature in the band's calendar.

Results:



Beginner:

Winner: Grace Barr

Runner-up: Murdo Mackenzie

To enjoy the performances go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GS2Y8vYU-4M

Junior:

Winner: Isla Gillespie

Runner-up: William Tawn

To enjoy the performances go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvtt2RZE1Uk

Intermediate:

Winner: Luke Parkhill

Runner-up: Andrea Crumlish

To enjoy the performances go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0UVim7I8O8

Advanced:

Winner: Lewis Blackwood

Runner-up: Andrew McMillan

To enjoy the performances go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D501RBq6J4M