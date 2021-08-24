Band of the Year contest cancelled

Organisers state that a combination of factors has led to the cancellation of the 2021 BrassPass.tv Band of the Year contest

IBB Media Ltd has confirmed that the 2021 'BrassPass.tv Band of the Year' contest has been cancelled.

It stated that "a combination of factors" had led to the decision being made "in light of the continued uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic".

The event made a popular impact in 2019 but was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19. The original date for 2021 originally scheduled for July 3rd was also affected and replaced by the 'Best of Brass Festival' held in Halifax.

2022 date

The contest was subsequently moved to its reserve date at the Albert Halls, Bolton, of October 30th, but this in turn has now been cancelled, with a new date confirmed at the same venue on June 4th, 2022.

4BR understands that bands from England, Scotland and Wales have been faced with acute problems with rehearsals due to Covid-19, as well as changes to proposed finance raising concert and project itineraries on their playing returns.

A number of leading bands had already indicated that they would not be taking up their invitation to the contest in July or the new reserve date, and informed the organisers accordingly, whilst the situation was further complicated with the postponement of the British Open to a new date in January 2022.

Known and unknown

As one band spokesperson told 4BR: "Known and unknown circumstances have worked against the contest, and communication to the bands hasn't been good.

The mid-point date in the calendar in June works well for everyone though and the first event in 2019 showed this.

I'm sure that when things do get back to regular contesting normality there is a secure future for the contest — it has a great deal to offer."

Heavy heart

IBB Media Ltd have stated that they hoped the return in June 2022 will once again see it, "welcome a line-up of leading bands, performing in front of a live audience, with the event live-streamed around the world by BrassPass.tv."

In the press release, IBB Media Managing Director stated: "It's with a heavy heart that we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year's BrassPass.tv Band of the Year contest.

Circumstances around the COVID-19 pandemic have combined, leaving us with little choice but to cancel the event this year."

He added: "However, with bands now taking tentative steps back to music making, they will be raring to go and ready for a spectacular return to action when the prestigious competition returns to the stage in Bolton in 2022.

I would like to thank bands and audiences for their continued support and I look forward to welcoming everyone in 2022 for what promises to be a packed day of action."

Refunds

4BR was informed that anyone who purchased tickets for the 2021 BrassPass.tv Band of the Year contest should be contacted by ticket agency Quaytickets regarding a refund.

Details regarding ticket sales for the 2022 BrassPass.tv Band of the Year contest will be made available in due course.

More information is available at: www.ibbmedia.org