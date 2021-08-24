BBE looking for new trustees

If you want to play an active role in helping shape English banding then Brass Bands England wants to hear from you.

Brass Bands England (BBE) is encouraging people to put themselves forward for the role of a trustee to help make a valuable contribution to the organisation.

All people must do to register their interest in the roles is to send in a biography and/or personal statement outlining the skills and experience they can bring to the BBE board.

This need to be e-mailed to: info@bbe.org.uk no later than midnight on 30th August 2021.

Taking banding forward

The Brass Band England Annual General Meeting will be held on 25th September, ahead of the BBE Conference, with Chairperson Mike Kilroy telling 4BR: "We would like to hear from a wide range of committed and enthusiastic individuals who can contribute creative ideas and skill sets that will help to take banding forward, and who feel they are suited to the role of a BBE trustee."

Register

BBE is hoping that as many people as possible register to attend the online event at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=194&reset=1