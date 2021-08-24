                 

*
banner

News

BBE looking for new trustees

If you want to play an active role in helping shape English banding then Brass Bands England wants to hear from you.

BBE
  The organisation's AGM will be held online this year

Tuesday, 24 August 2021

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) is encouraging people to put themselves forward for the role of a trustee to help make a valuable contribution to the organisation.

All people must do to register their interest in the roles is to send in a biography and/or personal statement outlining the skills and experience they can bring to the BBE board.

This need to be e-mailed to: info@bbe.org.uk no later than midnight on 30th August 2021.

Taking banding forward

The Brass Band England Annual General Meeting will be held on 25th September, ahead of the BBE Conference, with Chairperson Mike Kilroy telling 4BR: "We would like to hear from a wide range of committed and enthusiastic individuals who can contribute creative ideas and skill sets that will help to take banding forward, and who feel they are suited to the role of a BBE trustee."

Register

BBE is hoping that as many people as possible register to attend the online event at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=194&reset=1

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Cory

Cory help to reveals mysteries of conducting...

August 24 • Philip Harper, Nigel Seaman and members of the world's number 1 ranked band were on hand recently to help 10 budding conductors explore the art of conducting.

Hade Edge

New signings and new additions boost Hade Edge credentials

August 24 • Two exciting signings and an investment in technology gives Hade Edge Band a great boost as they return to rehearsals.

BBE

BBE looking for new trustees

August 24 • If you want to play an active role in helping shape English banding then Brass Bands England wants to hear from you.

Brasspass

Band of the Year contest cancelled

August 24 • Organisers state that a combination of factors has led to the cancellation of the 2021 BrassPass.tv Band of the Year contest

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Brass Ensemble of the Central Band of the RAF

Friday 27 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

Friday 3 September • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band

Sunday 5 September • Mount Folly, Bodmin Town centre PL31 2DQ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

August 23 • As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area

Crewe Brass

August 19 • Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for an Eb Bass, Tenor Horn, & Solo Trombone. So if you fancy a new challenge then simply email the Band, we'd love to hear from you ! www.crewebrass.com

Crewe Brass

August 19 • Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for Cornets. Positions negotiable with principal cornet available. So if you fancy the challenge of the top chair, front or back row, then simply email the Band.

Pro Cards »

David A. Stowell


Conductor and composer

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top