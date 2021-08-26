Bag a lucky lottery ticket for Europeans

There are 400 tickets up for grabs — and it could be you who gets them if you enter now.

Brass Bands England is reminding people that the special European Brass Band Championship 'Ticket Lottery' is now underway — with the chance to get your tickets a full three months before they go on general sale.

The European Festival will take place from 30th April to 1st May 2022 at Symphony Hall Birmingham.

400 tickets

400 tickets are being made available under the innovative scheme which closes at exactly 11.59pm on Saturday 11th September.

Entry to the lottery will cost £1, plus the cost of the tickets if you are successful. All proceeds will be used to support BBE's Brass Foundations programme.

Full details of the lottery and terms of entry can be found on the Ticket Lottery web page.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/ebbf/ticket-lottery

Further details

Full details for all European Brass Band Festival events, including the Championships, can be found at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/EBBF

General ticket sales

General ticket sales for all European Brass Band Festival events will open on Friday 10th December 2021.