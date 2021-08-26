                 

Wychavon spaces still available

There are spaces in the First, Second, Third and Fourth Sections for the popular event.

Wychavon
  There are still places in some of the sections

Thursday, 26 August 2021

        

There is still time to get your entries in to be part of the 2021 Wychavon Festival of Brass Championships, which take place in Evesham on Saturday 30th October.

And whilst the Championship Section with its link to the British Open Spring Festival is now full up, there is still the opportunity to enter the First, Second, Third and Fourth Sections to their popular entertainment contest.

Spaces

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We have been really heartened by the response from bands and we have had to reluctantly close further direct entries to the Championship Section.

We still have some spaces in the other events and would be especially delighted to see bands in the Third and Fourth Section come along and enjoy the experience.

We are here to support banding at all levels, so if you have any questions please get in touch."

We are here to support banding at all levels, so if you have any questions please get in touch

Encourage

They added: "We want to encourage bands to join us and want to ensure that they are able to gain something from entering â€” especially as it comes at a time when restrictions are allowing rehearsals to occur."

The closing date for entries is 19th September.

Contact:

Further details and contact information for questions and enquiries can be found at: https://www.festivalofbrass.co.uk/home.html

        

