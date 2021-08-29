                 

Euphonium boost for Tredegar

The Welsh champion welcomes back their star euphonium player Yu-Han Yang.

YuHan
  MD Ian Porthouse welcomes back Yu Han Yang to Tredegar

Sunday, 29 August 2021

        

Welsh champion Tredegar has welcomed back their Taiwanese solo euphonium player Yu-Han Yang — some 17 months after he last helped them to claim the Area title in Swansea in 2020.

Busy schedule

The Covid-19 pandemic meant that the Besson artist was unable to return to the UK, although he still maintained a busy schedule by winning the prestigious Jeju International Brass Competition solo award in Korea and leading his Taiwanese Euphonium Ensemble to victory at the Tokyo International Youth Music Competition. All this and he also got married!

With his wife Hannah studying in London, Yu-Han has returned to the UK to once again link up with the band, and is about to move into a new flat in Newport which he will use as his base.

Warm welcome

On Monday he made his long awaited appearance back at Tredegar for a rehearsal where he was warmly welcomed by the players.

"It's great to be back with so many friends and to be playing with the band again,"he said. "I've really missed the intensity and enjoyment of playing with Tredegar. I'm now looking forward to the future and getting back into the swing of things."

We are very lucky to have a player like him and I'm very fortunate to have a superb euph and baritone section back in place as we look ahead to a busy schedule for the rest of the year and beyondMD Ian Porthouse

Special mention

Speaking about his return, MD, Ian Porthouse told 4BR: "Nobody even imagined it would be nearly 18 months from the time we enjoyed the Welsh Area success to now that we wouldn't see Yu-Han.

Everyone is delighted to see him back, but a special mention goes to Chris Smith who has done an incredible job in stepping up into the role in his absence.

We are very lucky to have a player like him and I'm very fortunate to have a superb euph and baritone section back in place as we look ahead to a busy schedule for the rest of the year and beyond."

        

