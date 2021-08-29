                 

Black Dyke provide third Concert Series production for Wobplay

The Yorkshire Champion is the featured band in the third 'Concert Series' performance to be enjoyed on the wobplay recording platform.

Dyke
  The band was recorded in session at Leeds Conservatoire's College of Music

Sunday, 29 August 2021

        

The third in the Wobplay.com 'Concert Series' of performance recordings sees Black Dyke under Director Music, Prof Nicholas Childs in performance at Leeds Conservatoire's College of Music.

Eclectic set

The Yorkshire Champion follows in the musical footsteps of the Welsh heavyweights of Cory and Tredegar with an eclectic set that opens with their signature march, 'Queensbury' and closes with Philip Sparke's showcase test-piece, 'Variations on an Enigma'.

The band's featured soloists are principal cornet Richard Marshall playing the ornate 'Melody of the Heart' by Terry Camsey, with solo euphonium Daniel Thomas delivering two of the contrasting elements of Philip Wilby's 'Euphonium Concerto' — the haunting 'Song from Sarajevo' and the smashing 'Greek Dance'.

Keeping with the established theme of the 'Concert Series' to provide eclectic listening entertainment, there is also a whip through Glinka's 'Russlan and Ludmilla' overture as well as a filmatic detour for 'Black Dyke at the Movies'.

The series has been aided by assistance from the Culture Recovery Fund

Enjoy

Taster: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5izrpjPRT8

To enjoy so much more from the world of brass, go to: www.wobplay.com

        

