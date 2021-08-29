4BR Interview with Paul Richards

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to Paul Richards about his memories of the Sun Life Band as former players look forward to meeting up again for a special reunion weekend.

It's the weekend interview on 4BR and we are talking to Paul Richards, the wonderful soprano cornet player with Flowers Band.

However, it's not about his association with the Butlins Champion, but with his great efforts in keeping the name of the Sun Life Band fresh in people's memories.

British Open win

No longer in existence the Stanshawe Band — later to become Sun Life — was formed in 1968 and enjoyed considerable success over its 29 year existence — topped by their memorable 1990 British Open success under Roy Newsome.

Paul talks about his link to the band and the work friends and supporters have undertaken to keep their memory alive — including organising a fantastic 'Mustard' weekend for formers players, close supporters and friends to meet up to recall memories and return to music making on the 27th & 28th November in Wootten-Under-Edge.

Right time

Event organiser Geoff Colmer added: "It seems the right time to get together to renew our friendship and to celebrate the legacy of the Sun Life (Stanshawe) Band. We are keen to hear from all ex-players so we get as many attending as possible."

Details of the event are on the bands Facebook page@ https://www.facebook.com/groups/59708200728