Injection of talent and energy at City of Cardiff

Four new players join the ranks of the top section City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) Band.

City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) Band has welcomed a quartet of new players ahead of the top section outfit's return to rehearsals.

Signings

Matthew Snaith, formerly Assistant Principal Cornet of NASUWT Riverside Band and a current student at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, joins on solo cornet, replacing outgoing player Bethany Sullivan who is moving to Germany to study.

Matthew said: "I'm really looking forward to be joining and can't wait to get stuck in with the upcoming concert and competition performances".

Meanwhile, fellow RWCM&D student Jake Haygarth joins on 1st horn, replacing the outgoing Chris Turnbull who's moved to the Northeast of England to work, whilst Theo Powell joins on 2nd horn, replacing Meg Giles following her appointment at Cory Band.

To complete the quartet, Dominic Gardener, who has played with the band in the past joins on solo trombone, replacing Neil Brownless who's moved back to Northamptonshire following the completion of his RWCMD postgraduate degree in conducting.

Dominic will combine his membership with City of Cardiff alongside that with Bristol University Brass Band.

MD, Chris Bond

Talent and energy

Speaking of the appointments, Musical Director Christopher Bond, said: "I'm looking forward to working with Matthew, Jake, Theo and Dominic who I know will all bring a wealth of talent and energy to us as we return to rehearsals and performances.

I would like to thank Bethany, Chris, Meg and Neil for their contributions to M1, and know that they will keep in touch as they embark on their exciting new ventures.

A particular thanks must be given to Chris Turnbull for his five years' service within the organisation — not just as a member of M1 but also for his work with M4 as conductor. He'll be greatly missed!"