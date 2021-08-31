                 

Grimethorpe engages in fusion music making

'Surtaal Celebrates' offers the opportunity to join musical forces with Grimethorpe, RSVP Bhangra and other leading musicians around the globe.

Surtaal
  The innovative project brings Grimethorpe together with musicians across the globe

Tuesday, 31 August 2021

        

A new musical project involving Grimethorpe Colliery Band and other leading performers supported by the PRS For Music has just been launched.

'Surtaal Celebrates' is an exciting musical fusion project by composer Liz Lane and RSVP Bhangra that combines the 'virtual' style of music making which engaged performers and audiences worldwide through lockdown.

Launch video

The launch video features Grimethorpe, together with Surtaal co-writers RSVP Bhangra; soprano Belinda Evans; a vocal quartet of The Guards Chapel, London; the Carducci String Quartet, and Darius Battiwalla at the organ of Leeds Town Hall.

However, the 'Surtaal Celebrates' project is also open to music makers across the UK and beyond, with the opportunity to get involved.

Free resources

A range of free resources, including sheet music, backing tracks and more, are now available online via the Grimethorpe Band's website for individuals and groups to download, perform, record and contribute to the project.

It is hoped that every type of musical instrumentation can be included — from harps to handbells, bodhran to barbershop choir, so if you want to be a part of such a rich project people can contribute their own video to this global celebration of the return of live music

Videos are being collected over the coming weeks, via www.easyvirtualchoir.com
with a final massed showcase presentation then being released online, to coincide with the Diwali celebrations on Thursday 4th November.

Together

Speaking about their involvement, Grimethorpe Musical Director David Thornton stated: "Surtaal Celebrates seeks to represent the delight which all music makers feel being able to once again make music live together.

It also celebrates the new found global connectivity which online music-making has given us, and which was such a lifeline during the lockdown period."

He added: "It's been a pleasure for Grimethorpe to work on this project together with Liz, RSVP and all who contributed to it. We hope it will inspire others to join us in celebrating this moment and to contribute their own videos."

Vibrant music

Composer Liz Lane added: "I love new collaborations and ideas — it has been fantastic to work with Grimethorpe on this innovative project which combines so many musical forces live and remote, incorporating the vibrant music of my friends RSVP Bhangra.

My thanks go out to all involved — and I can't wait to hear how additional musicians choose join in over the next few weeks. We have already have harps, handbells and a Spanish barbershop choir!

Message to the world

In response, RSVP Bhangra's, Dildar Singh added: "We have come together to synergise creative innovations. These spirits in this current time of change, bring together a variety of live music environments.

In addition, the project utilises technology to communicate and share with musicians across the world.

These musicians share music and a message to the world, we are one world, so let's share love peace and respect love for everyone. This is a message to all our existing and potential partners and future audiences — play along and let's innovate"

Further information

The project launch video is now available to view on all Grimethorpe Colliery Band social media channels.

For full project information and resources, visit www.grimethorpeband.co.uk

        

