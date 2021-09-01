Trio make long awaited return to Haverhill

Three vastly experienced players have been signed by Haverhill Silver Band — renewing musical connections that go back 30 years.

Haverhill Silver Band has welcomed a trio of new signings as they look forward to their resumption of rehearsals and a busy schedule of events.

30 years

David Minchin has re-joined the band after a 30-year hiatus.

Principally a tuba player, David also plays trombone, keyboard, conducts and composes. The hugely experienced musician has for the past 20 or so years been associated mainly with Soham Comrades but has also conducted various bands in the area.

He is director of the Cambridge Holiday Orchestra and also plays for many local orchestras and plays trombone in a local big band, the Galaxy Big Band.

David comes in to replace Ed Frazer-Brown, who has given exemplary service and is to study at the Royal Academy of Music.

Break

Another player back after a 30 year or so break away is Steve Rinaldi, who returns on first trombone.

Another hugely experienced musician whose CV includes tenures with the Bob Kampfert and Glen Miller Orchestras as well as the Pete Cator Big Band and West End shows, he also toured with the Marty Webb Band, quadrupling on trombone, bass trombone, euphonium and tuba!

In addition he has played with the Bournemouth Sinfonietta and London Festival Orchestra as well as some of the UKs most renowned Mod revival bands.

He comes in as Ryan Higgin steps down to concentrate on his teaching career.

Return

Completing the trio is Steve Tomalin on repiano. Steve has enjoyed a fine banding career encompassing tenures at Clacton-on-Sea Co-operative, Newham and GUS Bands amongst others.

After having taken a family break he returned to playing with Redbridge as well as playing trumpet for many of London's leading amateur orchestras. He also has an association with Haverhill going back over 30 years.

He takes the place of Andy Hunt, who leaves to spend more time with his young family.