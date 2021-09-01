                 

*
Big prize pot on offer at Blackburn & Darwen March & Hymn Tune contest

17 bands will look to catch the ear of adjudicator Sheona White at the forthcoming popular event.

Blackburn
  The event has attracted 17 competitors

Wednesday, 01 September 2021

        

The Blackburn & Darwen Band will host its sixth annual March & Hymn Tune contest on Sunday 12th September.

The event, which was set up to celebrate the band's 175th anniversary has grown in popularity over the years and this year sees 17 bands from all Lancashire, Yorkshire, Cheshire and Cumbria battling for their share of the £3,000 prize fund by catching the ear of adjudicator Sheona White.

Noon kick-off

It all kicks off at 12 noon in Darwen Market Square, and the Blackburn & Darwen Junior Band will entertain the crowds prior to the result ceremony which will be around 5.15pm.

The contest is thankful for the generous support of Darwen Town Council, with the hope that the sun also pays a welcome visit to boost what is likely to be a great day of entertainment.

Looking forward

Blackburn & Darwen MD Daniel Thomas told 4BR: "We hope this offers a wonderful opportunity to get brass banding back together in a large outdoor space.

We are looking forward to hearing some fantastic performances and excited to give away such a large amount of prize money to help kickstart bands in their resurgence after such a turbulent time."

Taster:

To enjoy a taster of the event go to: https://fb.watch/7ItUZzwngl/

        

