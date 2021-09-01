Withington signs up for Fulham

The seven time National champion will be leading a great post-Albert Hall rehearsal with Fulham Band next month.

The Fulham Band will certainly be looking forward to the National Finals weekend in London this year.

Although they will not be competing at the Royal Albert Hall itself on Saturday 2nd October, they will be enjoying a rehearsal the following day with Allan Withington — who will be looking to add to his tally of seven National victories there.

Excited

On their band's Facebook page they announced: "We're excited to share the news that Allan Withington will direct a rehearsal with the band on Sunday 3rd October.

Allan is one of the most successful conductors in brass banding. Allan's annual conducting school in Leeudwarden, the Netherlands, has seen musicians at all levels coached on baton technique, communication, problem solving and creative programming.

Those who've worked under him before will know what an outstanding leader he is, we can't wait to meet him!"

Come along

If you'd like to come along and watch Allan work with the band, then you can privately message the band through their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/fulhambrassband