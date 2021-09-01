Gala Concert programmes revealed by Cory and Black Dyke

There will be plenty of great entertainment on offer from Black Dyke and Cory at the forthcoming Brass Gala Concert at Symphony Hall.

The programmes to be performed by Black Dyke and Cory at the forthcoming Brass Gala Concert at Symphony Hall on Sunday 12th September (2.30pm) have been announced.

Although the British Open Championship was postponed until January 2022 due to Covid-19 restrictions, Symphony Hall has been able to offer the opportunity to hear the most successful band in British Open history, as well as the reigning champion.

Diverse inspirations

Cory include music from diverse inspirations as Edward Elgar with his iconic brass band work, 'The Severn Suite' as well as parts of their thrilling Brass in Concert title winning 'Jungle Book' set.

Black Dyke pay a nod of musical metaphorical homage to the British Open with their PLC opener, 'Home of Legends' as well as bringing taste of the big band classics and a rousing 'Fire in the Blood' finisher.

The two will then join forces for massed band items that are sure to shake the foundations of the hall and its restructured surroundings that now provide a fantastic Symphony Hall visiting experience.

Tickets:

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/brass-band-gala-2021-featuring-black-dyke-band-cory-band#event-tickets

Programmes:

Cory

Conductor: Philip Harper

Brass Machine (Mark Taylor arr. Philip Sparke)

The Severn Suite (Edward Elgar)

Elephant Patrol (Philip Harper)

Trust in Me (Sherman/Sherman arr. Harper)

Trombone soloist: Chris Thomas

La Suerte de los Tontos (J. J. Richards arr. Harper)



Black Dyke

Conductor: Prof Nicholas Childs

Home of Legends (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)

Zigeunerweisen (Gypsy Airs) (Pablo de Sarasate arr. D. Childs)

Euphonium soloist: Daniel Thomas

Big Band Suite:

Sweet Georgia Brown (arr. G. Richards)

Lil' Darlin' (arr. P. Sparke)

Ol' Man River (arr. M. Freeh)

Kit soloist: Matt Rigg

Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael arr. Bill Geldard)

Trombone soloist: Brett Baker

Fire in the Blood (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)

Massed Bands:

Liberty Bell March (Sousa)

Let's Face the Music and Dance (Irving Berlin arr. Goff Richards)

Procession to the Minster (Wagner arr. Howard Snell)