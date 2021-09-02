New trainees join Adjudicator Association

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) has announced several new trainee adjudicators as well as the appointment of a new full member.
Stephanie Binns, Darren Hawken, Alan Hobbins and Nicholas Sanders, all with experience within the brass band movement, will commence their two-year training programme in September and will be involved in live adjudications in conjunction with official AoBBA adjudicators.
Meanwhile, Gavin Saynor, who currently plays with Black Dyke Band becomes a full member with immediate effect.
Range of backgrounds
Speaking to 4BR, Martin Heartfield, Head of Trainee Adjudicator Programme commented: "We welcome the new members to the association and continue to support new applications from a range of backgrounds."
The development of the AoBBA training scheme has seen a growing number of musicians gain full membership after undertaking an extensive two year period of proactive professional development.
Professional development
AoBBA Secretary Nicholas Garman added: "The latest appointees are the first to be accepted as part of our latest recruitment drive and demonstrate our commitment to continual professional development as a core part of our work."
Further information
Anyone interested in joining the Association should contact Martin Heartfield (Head of Trainee Adjudicator Programme) by email at musicbloke@aol.com .
Application forms can be downloaded on the AoBBA website: https://aobba.com/about-us/apply-for-membership/