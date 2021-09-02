                 

*
banner

News

New trainees join Adjudicator Association

Four new musicians will start their professional training to become full members of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

AoBBA
  Four new trainees and one new full member have been appointed

Thursday, 02 September 2021

        

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) has announced several new trainee adjudicators as well as the appointment of a new full member.

Stephanie Binns, Darren Hawken, Alan Hobbins and Nicholas Sanders, all with experience within the brass band movement, will commence their two-year training programme in September and will be involved in live adjudications in conjunction with official AoBBA adjudicators.

Meanwhile, Gavin Saynor, who currently plays with Black Dyke Band becomes a full member with immediate effect.

Range of backgrounds

Speaking to 4BR, Martin Heartfield, Head of Trainee Adjudicator Programme commented: "We welcome the new members to the association and continue to support new applications from a range of backgrounds."

The development of the AoBBA training scheme has seen a growing number of musicians gain full membership after undertaking an extensive two year period of proactive professional development.

Professional development

AoBBA Secretary Nicholas Garman added: "The latest appointees are the first to be accepted as part of our latest recruitment drive and demonstrate our commitment to continual professional development as a core part of our work."

The latest appointees are the first to be accepted as part of our latest recruitment drive and demonstrate our commitment to continual professional development as a core part of our workAoBBA

Further information

Anyone interested in joining the Association should contact Martin Heartfield (Head of Trainee Adjudicator Programme) by email at musicbloke@aol.com .

Application forms can be downloaded on the AoBBA website: https://aobba.com/about-us/apply-for-membership/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Stavanger

Happy 40th Birthday to Stavanger

September 2 • 4BR talks to Anders Rydberg Chairman of Stavanger Band as they look forward to celebrating a landmark anniversary.

Wiame

Wiame to lead Schoonhoven title defence

September 2 • Dutch champion Brass Band Schoonhoven will link up with conductor Benny Wiame for their National title defence in Utrecht next month.

AoBBA

New trainees join Adjudicator Association

September 2 • Four new musicians will start their professional training to become full members of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

Shot

Gala Concert programmes revealed by Cory and Black Dyke

September 1 • There will be plenty of great entertainment on offer from Black Dyke and Cory at the forthcoming Brass Gala Concert at Symphony Hall.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Brass Ensemble of the Central Band of the RAF

Friday 27 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

Friday 3 September • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band

Sunday 5 September • Mount Folly, Bodmin Town centre PL31 2DQ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band

August 31 • PWBB were founded in 2017, the band enjoys performing at local events, concerts and contests. We are currently looking for a Bb bass and a Flugel. We are a friendly and ambitious group of players and meet on Wednesday night in Putney at 7.45pm.

Chinnor Silver

August 30 • Great to be back blowing with 1st engagement done,more planned along with contests but looking for PERCUSSIONIST AND CORNETS to strengthen us.. Rehearsals on wednesdays in our own bandroom.

Watford Band

August 30 • Do you play Bb Bass, 1st or 2nd Horn Player, Baritone or a Percussionist?. We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday usually 8 - 10, although at the moment 7.30 - 9. Our band room is in Bushey, Watford.

Pro Cards »

John Durrant

MA LLCM TD CertEd (Dist)
Conductor, Band Trainer, Composer, Trumpet and Cornet Soloist, Arranger, Adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top