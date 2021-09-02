New trainees join Adjudicator Association

Four new musicians will start their professional training to become full members of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) has announced several new trainee adjudicators as well as the appointment of a new full member.

Stephanie Binns, Darren Hawken, Alan Hobbins and Nicholas Sanders, all with experience within the brass band movement, will commence their two-year training programme in September and will be involved in live adjudications in conjunction with official AoBBA adjudicators.

Meanwhile, Gavin Saynor, who currently plays with Black Dyke Band becomes a full member with immediate effect.

Range of backgrounds

Speaking to 4BR, Martin Heartfield, Head of Trainee Adjudicator Programme commented: "We welcome the new members to the association and continue to support new applications from a range of backgrounds."

The development of the AoBBA training scheme has seen a growing number of musicians gain full membership after undertaking an extensive two year period of proactive professional development.

Professional development

AoBBA Secretary Nicholas Garman added: "The latest appointees are the first to be accepted as part of our latest recruitment drive and demonstrate our commitment to continual professional development as a core part of our work."

Further information

Anyone interested in joining the Association should contact Martin Heartfield (Head of Trainee Adjudicator Programme) by email at musicbloke@aol.com .

Application forms can be downloaded on the AoBBA website: https://aobba.com/about-us/apply-for-membership/