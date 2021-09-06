                 

*
banner

News

Middle Brass returns to RNCM

There is a great opportunity for young middle brass players to enjoy some free inspirational teaching from brass band stars at the RNCM in Manchester.

mIDDLE BRASS
  It all about the middle brass — and all for free

Monday, 06 September 2021

        

The Junior Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester (RNCM) will be relaunching its 'Young Middle Brass' series of free workshops later this month.

The first of the events which focus on youngsters exploring the joys and developing their skills on flugel, tenor horn, baritone and euphonium takes place on Sunday 19th September.

Free and fun

Held at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, they will be led by Junior RNCM tutors Mark Bousie (Foden's Band) and Helen Varley (Grimethorpe Colliery Band).

Helen told 4BR: "As lots of young players may be a little nervous about getting back into the workshops there will be a strong emphasis on having fun!

There is also an exciting line-up of inspirational guest players taking part in the workshops, including the amazing Daniel Thomas (Black Dyke) and the fabulous Amy Ewen (Brighouse & Rastrick)."

Tailored mix

Helen added: "The workshops are open to all flugel, tenor horn, baritone and euphonium players of school age and from any location.

They are tailored to a mix of abilities ranging from Grade 1 to Grade 8+ with lots of fun music and activities, so there will be something to inspire and challenge everyone."

Youngsters are encouraged to attend all sessions, but sessions can be missed when they conflict with other events.

The workshops are open to all flugel, tenor horn, baritone and euphonium players of school age and from any locationHelen Varley

Free sessions

All sessions are held at the RNCM on Sunday mornings from 10am — 1pm and are free of charge.

To book your place just email Bryony Taylor (music education administrator) at bryony.taylor@rncm.ac.uk

The dates for the coming year are:

Sunday 19th September
Sunday 21st November

Sunday 9th January 2022
Sunday 27th February 2022
Sunday 24th April 2022
Sunday 5th June 2022

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

National

Besson to make Debut link at National Youth Championships

September 6 • There is a major boost for Brass Bands England and the return of the National Youth Championships as Besson links up with the event for 2022.

cATTANACH

Cattanach joins tuba artiste team at Mercer & Barker

September 6 • The respected BBb tuba player Andy Cattanach will endorse the new MB5 model for the tuba player looking for the all round package.

bRIGHOUSE

Report & Result: 2021 Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Tune

September 6 • There was a fantastic day of music making for a crowd of over 4,000 people to enjoy in the heart of Saddleworth Whit Friday country.

Leach

Market Rasen appoints new Musical Director

September 6 • Matthew Leach has become the new Musical Director of the Market Rasen Band.

What's on »

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band

Sunday 5 September • Mount Folly, Bodmin Town centre PL31 2DQ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band in concert

Friday 24 September • St Petroc's Church, Priory Road, Bodmin PL31 2DT

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

September 5 • We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m.

Melton Band

September 5 • SOLO CORNET. Melton Band are looking to strengthen their front row line up, and are looking for a new solo cornet. We are an ambitious but friendly band, meeting in Melton in Thursday evening.

Melton Band

September 5 • PRINCIPAL CORNET. Melton Band are looking for a new principal cornet. We are an ambitious but friendly 3rd section band, who meet on Thursday evenings in Melton. If you are looking for that step up to take the lead, then please call us.

Pro Cards »

Chris Wormald

B.Mus (Hons), LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, adjudicator, arranger

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top