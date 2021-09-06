Middle Brass returns to RNCM

There is a great opportunity for young middle brass players to enjoy some free inspirational teaching from brass band stars at the RNCM in Manchester.

The Junior Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester (RNCM) will be relaunching its 'Young Middle Brass' series of free workshops later this month.

The first of the events which focus on youngsters exploring the joys and developing their skills on flugel, tenor horn, baritone and euphonium takes place on Sunday 19th September.

Free and fun

Held at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, they will be led by Junior RNCM tutors Mark Bousie (Foden's Band) and Helen Varley (Grimethorpe Colliery Band).

Helen told 4BR: "As lots of young players may be a little nervous about getting back into the workshops there will be a strong emphasis on having fun!

There is also an exciting line-up of inspirational guest players taking part in the workshops, including the amazing Daniel Thomas (Black Dyke) and the fabulous Amy Ewen (Brighouse & Rastrick)."

Tailored mix

Helen added: "The workshops are open to all flugel, tenor horn, baritone and euphonium players of school age and from any location.

They are tailored to a mix of abilities ranging from Grade 1 to Grade 8+ with lots of fun music and activities, so there will be something to inspire and challenge everyone."

Youngsters are encouraged to attend all sessions, but sessions can be missed when they conflict with other events.

Free sessions

All sessions are held at the RNCM on Sunday mornings from 10am — 1pm and are free of charge.

To book your place just email Bryony Taylor (music education administrator) at bryony.taylor@rncm.ac.uk

The dates for the coming year are:

Sunday 19th September

Sunday 21st November

Sunday 9th January 2022

Sunday 27th February 2022

Sunday 24th April 2022

Sunday 5th June 2022