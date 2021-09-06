Market Rasen appoints new Musical Director

Matthew Leach has become the new Musical Director of the Market Rasen Band.

The Market Rasen Band has announced the appointment of Matthew Leach B Mus (Hons) PGCE Dip ABRSM as their new Musical Director.

The Senior Aircraftsman in the Royal Air Force plays trombone in the Band of the Royal Air Force College Cranwell and has gained a great deal of experience as a player on euphonium and trombone in wind, orchestra and brass band genres. He also has experience as a composer and arranger and as a conductor.

Unanimous

A spokesperson for the band told 4BR: "The decision to appoint Matt was unanimous after a successful rehearsal and meeting.

We look forward to Matt's direction after what has been a difficult 18 months of restrictions for the band. We really welcome his skills, positivity and humour in moving forward."

Excited

In response Matt said: "I'm very excited to be working with the band on both the contest and concert platforms.

There are a plethora of new projects and ideas that I want to us to get stuck into, but our focus will always be the joy of making music together to the highest standard."