                 

*
banner

News

Market Rasen appoints new Musical Director

Matthew Leach has become the new Musical Director of the Market Rasen Band.

Leach
  Matthew Leach has been appointed MD at Market Rasen Band

Monday, 06 September 2021

        

The Market Rasen Band has announced the appointment of Matthew Leach B Mus (Hons) PGCE Dip ABRSM as their new Musical Director.

The Senior Aircraftsman in the Royal Air Force plays trombone in the Band of the Royal Air Force College Cranwell and has gained a great deal of experience as a player on euphonium and trombone in wind, orchestra and brass band genres. He also has experience as a composer and arranger and as a conductor.

Unanimous

A spokesperson for the band told 4BR: "The decision to appoint Matt was unanimous after a successful rehearsal and meeting.

We look forward to Matt's direction after what has been a difficult 18 months of restrictions for the band. We really welcome his skills, positivity and humour in moving forward."

Excited

In response Matt said: "I'm very excited to be working with the band on both the contest and concert platforms.

There are a plethora of new projects and ideas that I want to us to get stuck into, but our focus will always be the joy of making music together to the highest standard."

        

TAGS: RESDEV Market Rasen Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

National

Besson to make Debut link at National Youth Championships

September 6 • There is a major boost for Brass Bands England and the return of the National Youth Championships as Besson links up with the event for 2022.

cATTANACH

Cattanach joins tuba artiste team at Mercer & Barker

September 6 • The respected BBb tuba player Andy Cattanach will endorse the new MB5 model for the tuba player looking for the all round package.

bRIGHOUSE

Report & Result: 2021 Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Tune

September 6 • There was a fantastic day of music making for a crowd of over 4,000 people to enjoy in the heart of Saddleworth Whit Friday country.

Leach

Market Rasen appoints new Musical Director

September 6 • Matthew Leach has become the new Musical Director of the Market Rasen Band.

What's on »

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band

Sunday 5 September • Mount Folly, Bodmin Town centre PL31 2DQ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band in concert

Friday 24 September • St Petroc's Church, Priory Road, Bodmin PL31 2DT

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

September 5 • We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m.

Melton Band

September 5 • SOLO CORNET. Melton Band are looking to strengthen their front row line up, and are looking for a new solo cornet. We are an ambitious but friendly band, meeting in Melton in Thursday evening.

Melton Band

September 5 • PRINCIPAL CORNET. Melton Band are looking for a new principal cornet. We are an ambitious but friendly 3rd section band, who meet on Thursday evenings in Melton. If you are looking for that step up to take the lead, then please call us.

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top