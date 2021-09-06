                 

*
Cattanach joins tuba artiste team at Mercer & Barker

The respected BBb tuba player Andy Cattanach will endorse the new MB5 model for the tuba player looking for the all round package.

Monday, 06 September 2021

        

Tuba mouthpiece manufacturers Mercer & Barker continue to make a significant mark with leading performers in the banding world with the announcement that the highly respected Foden's player Andy Cattanach has become a M&B Artiste.

He will now give his endorsement of the new MB5 'Cattanach' model which is currently in the final stages of production and will hopefully be launched at the National Finals in Cheltenham later this month.

New Model

Speaking about the development Andy said: "I've known Carl Mercer and George Barker (company founders) for some time and being local to them they asked me to critique their emerging range.

I certainly wasn't actively seeking a mouthpiece change, but with their responses to my findings on their mouthpieces for other players, it was a the next step to take. I'm now delighted with the feel and sound of the new MB5 'Cattanach' model."

This is a mouthpiece ideally suited to players who are used to a larger model, but still need it to provide the nimbleness and accuracy required with control through different registers, volumes and stylesAndy Cattanach

Ideally suited

He added: "This is a mouthpiece ideally suited to players who are used to a larger model, but still need it to provide the nimbleness and accuracy required with control through different registers, volumes and styles.

I think this is a great all-round mouthpiece. It performs so well at low dynamics with a full sound, and at the most robust dynamics.

All that and it is British designed and made by a local company run by two great players who understand the needs and requirements of tuba players at all levels."

Find out more

To find out more about Mercer & Barker mouthpieces go to: https://mercerandbarker.com/about-us/

        

cATTANACH

