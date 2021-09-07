                 

*
banner

News

No cooperation band at Royal Albert Hall

The Scottish champion confirms its decision not to take up its invitation to compete at the Royal Albert Hall National Final next month.

Cooperation
  The Scottish champion has decided not to take up its invitation to compete at the Albert Hall

Tuesday, 07 September 2021

        

It has been announced that Scottish champion, the cooperation band, will not compete at the National Championship of Great Britain Final at the Royal Albert Hall next month.

First priority

In an official press release they stated: "After much discussion within the cooperation band management team and with the band members, the cooperation band, have decided not to take part in this year's National Championship final in London.

The band management's first priority is the safety of the band members and the current COVID situation, which is getting worse by the day in Scotland and the rest of the UK, and the risks associated with travelling and taking part in the event as well as the financial risks are all too great for us to expose the band and its members too."

Scottish representation

The decision marks the latest Scottish withdrawal from the National Championships — with just three Scottish bands travelling south to Cheltenham later this month to compete at that event.

However, Scotland will still represented at the Albert Hall by Whitburn (who gained an automatic invitation following their podium finish at the 2019 contest) and Bon Accord Silver, the runner-up at the 2020 Scottish Championship.

Given the time frame involved 4BR understands that no invitation will be issued to a replacement band.

The cooperation band do appreciate that it would be great to get back to some normality in life and return to banding as we all have known it. But at this time, we don't think it is safe enoughthe cooperation band

Understood

The band was to have been conducted by Phillip McCann who last week posted on his Facebook social media page that he had been informed of the decision and that "for reasons I understand"had "found it necessary to withdraw from the contest".

The band press release added: "The cooperation band do appreciate that it would be great to get back to some normality in life and return to banding as we all have known it. But at this time, we don't think it is safe enough.

Ideally, we would have preferred for the event to postponed until times were safer, or even cancelled, giving all bands the chance to rebuild and regroup without any pressures but again we are not organisers of events such as this!"

Return

They concluded: "We have timescales to keep to without incurring financial penalties hence the reason for having to decide at this time.

The band look forward to returning to the Albert Hall next year, (assuming we qualify) and taking part in what is a truly wonderful event. Hopefully the COVID-19 situation will have eased by then."

        

TAGS: the cooperation band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Cooperation

No cooperation band at Royal Albert Hall

September 7 • The Scottish champion confirms its decision not to take up its invitation to compete at the Royal Albert Hall National Final next month.

National

Besson to make Debut link at National Youth Championships

September 6 • There is a major boost for Brass Bands England and the return of the National Youth Championships as Besson links up with the event for 2022.

cATTANACH

Cattanach joins tuba artiste team at Mercer & Barker

September 6 • The respected BBb tuba player Andy Cattanach will endorse the new MB5 model for the tuba player looking for the all round package.

bRIGHOUSE

Report & Result: 2021 Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Tune

September 6 • There was a fantastic day of music making for a crowd of over 4,000 people to enjoy in the heart of Saddleworth Whit Friday country.

What's on »

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band

Sunday 5 September • Mount Folly, Bodmin Town centre PL31 2DQ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band in concert

Friday 24 September • St Petroc's Church, Priory Road, Bodmin PL31 2DT

Vacancies »

Bollington Brass Band

September 7 • Solo Cornet, E Flat Bass, Tuned and or Kit Percussionist. Friendly 1st section North West band Nr Stockport/Macclesfield.. Sensible contest and concert program throughout the year.. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm

Ashton under Lyne Band

September 7 • SOPRANO CORNET: We are looking for a confident and competent player to join our experienced cornet bench. Rehearsals are on Monday nights 8-10pm and we have a sensible and good quality forthcoming concert and contest schedule.

Ashton under Lyne Band

September 7 • PRINCIPAL CORNET - Due to unforseen circumstances we now have an opening for a new leader for our cornet section! If you think you are up for the challenge all the help and support required awaits you. We are now back into full rehearsals.

Pro Cards »

Duncan Wilson

Bmus(hons), LGSMD
Conductor, Adjudicator (member AoBBA)

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top