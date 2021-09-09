Desford withdraws from Albert Hall Final

Desford Colliery Band will not compete at the Royal Albert Hall National Final next month.

Desford Colliery Band has confirmed to 4BR that they will not be taking up their invitation to compete at the Royal Albert Hall Championship Section National Final next month.

The decision follows that of Scottish champion, the cooperation band, who announced their non-participation last week.

Difficult decsion

Speaking to 4BR, Desford Band Chairman, Peter Smith said that several factors had been considered. "It has been a difficult decision, but one that we believe is correct for the band at this time.

We have discussed things extensively with our players with the vast majority feeling that at present Covid-19 as well as financial considerations for individuals and their families must take precedence over our desire to represent the Midlands region at the Albert Hall."

It has been a difficult decision, but one that we believe is correct for the band at this time Peter Smith

Advertisement

Best wishes

Peter added: "Kapitol Promotions have been understanding of our decision, which was taken with a great deal of thought, and we have ensured that some of our players will be able to help other bands out in line with contest rules if they wish.

Our best wishes go to all the competitors and we look forward to trying to reclaim the Midlands Regional title in 2022 and returning to the Albert Hall."