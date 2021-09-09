                 

News

Hedley joins Besson artist stable

The ISB and Reg Vardy euphonium star becomes the latest Besson Performance Artist.

Hedly
  Andrew Hedley joins the Besson stable of artists

Thursday, 09 September 2021

        

Besson has announced the latest addition to their stable of Performance Artists.

Euphonium soloist Andrew Hedley, who plays with The International Staff Band of The Salvation Army (ISB) and Reg Vardy Band takes on the role with immediate effect.

Andrew started to play at Chester-le-Street Salvation Army — the church he still attends, regularly attending the Salvation Army's Northern Summer School.

Euph experience

A former member of the National Youth Band of Great Britain and principal euphonium of the Territorial Youth Band, where he now helps as a staff member, he has also been principal euphonium of the Territorial Music School's A Band and guest principal euphonium of the German Staff Band.

He also continues to play with the Salvation Army's North-East England Divisional Youth Band and has been a member of the ISB since 2019. He joined Reg Vardy Band in 2014 and became the principal euphonium in 2015.

Andrew has twice been named 'Best Soloist' at the Dr Martin Wainstone Cup contest and has performed across Europe as well as taking part in California's Rose Parade and playing in Disneyland Paris.

Besson has a wonderful relationship with the ISB, and I have known Andrew for a number of years, following his development from the Territorial Youth Band to date with great admirationBesson

Admiration

He will now perform on a Besson Prestige Euphonium 2052, with Lyndon Chapman of Besson telling 4BR: "Besson has a wonderful relationship with the ISB, and I have known Andrew for a number of years, following his development from the Territorial Youth Band to date with great admiration.

He is a super player and also a super guy, and we look forward to future collaborations together!"

        

TAGS: Reg Vardy

