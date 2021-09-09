                 

*
News

Symphonic variants in Covid-19 dispute in USA

A Covid-19 vaccination dispute has arisen in the USA between a symphony orchestra and a player that could cross to the UK and beyond.

Covid
  The player said her religious beliefs preventing her from getting the vaccine

Thursday, 09 September 2021

        

In an interesting Covid-19 development in the USA, it has been reported that a symphony orchestra has barred an unvaccinated musician from performing with them.

The Wilmington Symphony Orchestra is based in southeastern North Carolina and was due to start its 50th anniversary concert celebrations this Autumn.

Formed in 1971, according to its website it provides, "symphonic music at the highest degree of excellence through performance opportunities for regional musicians and educational programs for our community's youth."

Ebroiled

However, it has become embroiled in a highly publicised dispute with clarinet player Martha Dippold after she was allegedly told she cannot play with the orchestra until she gets a COVID-19 vaccination.

It is understood that performers with the orchestra are not full-time employees but freelance players who receive a fee for their services.

The story is being closely monitored by both professional and semi-professional musical ensembles in the UK and Europe due to its possible legal implications.

Immunity

According to the online Wilmington Star News website, it was reported that the musician who has performed with the orchestra for around five years, felt the decision was "very disappointing".

The musician stated that she had "almost died"from Covid-19 last December and that she now believed that it had given her a "robust"immunity from the virus.

It was reported that the orchestra's Executive Director Liz Scanlon had previously sent a letter to its performers saying they needed to be vaccinated in order to perform with them.

However it did note that players could request a medical or religious exemption, but that there was no guarantee it would be granted.

Beliefs

However, Martha Dippold was reported as stating that her religious beliefs also prevented her from getting the vaccine.

There has been a great deal of debate surrounding Covid-19 vaccination in the USA in various religious communities, something which the player noted in respect to vaccine testing in her interview.

The musician stated that she had "almost died" from Covid-19 last December and that she now believed that it had given her a "robust" immunity from the virus

Carefully reviewed

In a written statement, WSO Executive Director Liz Scanlon stated: "â€¦the WSO is committed to providing a safe, inclusive, and supportive experience for all, including musicians, staff, and concert-goers.

In furtherance of such commitment and after careful consideration, we have implemented a mandatory vaccination policy for all musicians or performers.

Any requests for exemptions to such policy, be it for medical or religious reasons, have been and will continue to be carefully reviewed and evaluated, weighing our desire for safety, the nature of the particular request, and the scientific evidence or facts pertinent to such requests."

No grudge

The news report by journalist John Staton concluded with Martha Dippold stating that she felt "targeted over her refusal to take the vaccine", although as she "did not hold any grudges"she hoped one day to play with the orchestra again.

        

