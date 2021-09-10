It's Christmas...

Forget the sounds of Noddy Holder, Die Hard or Ben Hur — Radio 3 is looking for composers to write a great tune to some great lines to make a great carol...

There are already the dreaded commercial signs appearing in shops and on television that Christmas is on the distant horizon, but at least it means that inspired composers can enter the BBC Radio 3 'Christmas Carol Competition'.

Poem

According to the website the requirement is to write your own carol music to Christina Rossetti's wonderful poem, 'Love Came Down at Christmas', which was first published in 1885.

The opening stanza reads:

"Love came down at Christmas,

Love all lovely, Love Divine,

Love was born at Christmas,

Star and Angels gave the sign.

Looking for...

It has been set as a Christmas Carol before but on this occasion the judges are looking for, "â€¦a cracking tune that's memorable and can be easily learned by singers of all abilities. It can be any style you want — gospel, folk, contemporary or traditional hymn."

The panel of judges will be the Kingdom Choir's Karen Gibson, jazz singer and Radio 3 broadcaster Jumoke Fashola, Radio 4 presenter the Reverend Richard Coles, and BBC Sport commentator and choral music lover Alison Mitchell.

Entrants must be aged 16 or over.

Further details

For further details go to: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/2FYZN3ck8vZGNBkyR1ysPxJ/radio-3-christmas-carol-competition-2021