GBBA cancels March & Own Choice contest

The Gloucestershire Brass Band Association (GBBA) has announced that due to the ongoing concerns over Covid-19, they have cancelled their March & Own Choice contest which was due to take place in November.

Responsibility

A spokesman told 4BR: "The committee would like to thank those bands who have supported us by entering.

With the ongoing pandemic the GBBA committee feels a great responsibility towards the health and safety of attending bandsmen, audience and organisers at the venue and as such has decided to cancel the event for 2021."