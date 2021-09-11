                 

GBBA cancels March & Own Choice contest

The Gloucestershire Brass Band Association has cancelled its forthcoming contest due to Covid-19 concerns.

  The November event has been cancelled

Saturday, 11 September 2021

        

The Gloucestershire Brass Band Association (GBBA) has announced that due to the ongoing concerns over Covid-19, they have cancelled their March & Own Choice contest which was due to take place in November.

Responsibility

A spokesman told 4BR: "The committee would like to thank those bands who have supported us by entering.

With the ongoing pandemic the GBBA committee feels a great responsibility towards the health and safety of attending bandsmen, audience and organisers at the venue and as such has decided to cancel the event for 2021."

        

