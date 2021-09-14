                 

*
News

Fountain of Youth

The hugely respected Gary Fountain becomes the Resident Conductor of the multi-award winning Youth Brass 2000 Band.

Gary Fountain
  Gary Fountain has a strong family connection to the band

Tuesday, 14 September 2021

        

Youth Brass 2000 has appointed Gary Fountain as their new Resident Conductor.

It sees the hugely respected soprano cornet player of the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army become an integral part of what Band Chairman, Don Collins told 4BR was a 'Dream Team' to take the band forward alongside Artistic Director Chris Jeans.

Thrilled

"After several months of persuading and deliberating, we are thrilled to welcome Gary to work alongside Chris,"he said.

"Everyone has huge respect for Gary and of course he has a great family connection that goes back to a time when his sons James and Thomas held the principal cornet positions with the band.

His experience and reputation as an inspirational figure and teacher to young players ensures the future of Youth Brass 2000 is in the safest 'Dream Team' hands alongside Chris Jeans."

His input is going to be invaluable for our young musicians in developing their musical skillsChris Jeans

Invaluable

Meanwhile, Chris also told 4BR of his delight at the appointment. "Gary is a world class player and it was clear for me that he was the perfect choice as Resident Conductor.

His input is going to be invaluable for our young musicians in developing their musical skills."

        

TAGS: Youth Brass 2000

