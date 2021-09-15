                 

Pannell beaters...

Archie and Ivy Pannell perform on their brand new Geneva Mentor cornets after the duo impressed the legendary Phillip McCann with their wonderful lyrical playing in his Geneva Slow Melody competition.

  Archie and Ivy enjoy a little outdoor practice together...

Wednesday, 15 September 2021

        

At a time when brass bands are in greater need than ever to be able to attract youngsters to start enjoying playing a musical instrument, then this picture of talented youngsters Archie and Ivy Pannell should put a smile on the face of everyone trying to do just that.

The duo have just received their brand-new Geneva Mentor cornets after they came in for special praise from cornet legend Phillip McCann after they entered his recent Geneva Instruments International Slow Melody Competition.

Chips off the block

Ivy aged 6, and Archie aged 8, play for Haverhill Youth and Community Band in Suffolk, and have already made a name for themselves with their wonderful online performances — showing that they are musical chips of the block of dad, Tim, who is also a multi-talented musician.

The youngsters have been recorded playing music from James Bond and Haydn to George Gershwin and John Williams — all delivered with great smiles.

No wonder then Phillip was extremely impressed with both of them as he told 4BR: "For two so young, their playing simply showed the joy of making music. Ivy is an amazing talent and with a personality that just invites to listen to her play. It's like a musical hug."

Pleasure

Both Ivy and Archie will now continue to enjoy their music making on their new Geneva instruments, with Geneva Group Director Vincent Eckerman adding: "Having also having thoroughly enjoyed viewing all the entries in the recent Phillip McCann 'International Slow Melody Competition' it was a pleasure to reward Ivy and Archie.

The joy was there for everyone to both see and hear and summed up the principal reason why the Geneva Foundation is so keen to support such initiatives."

Enjoy

You can enjoy performances form Ivy, Archie and Tim at their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/297930707852474/user/504884078

        

TAGS: Haverhill Silver Band

