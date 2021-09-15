New addition to Wantage musical family

A seventh new musical ensemble has been added to the Wantage organisation with the creation of a brand new youth band.

The Wantage Band has launched its latest addition to its growing list of community based initiatives.

Wantage Youth Brass will be led by Sara-Jane Wallbridge, and is aimed at young players aged between 11 and 18. It becomes the seventh musical element of the organisation with the long term aim to enter local and national contests, put on concerts and go on tour.

At its inaugural rehearsal the band attracted 16 budding players, but it is hoped that the number will grow with youngsters welcome from anywhere within travel distance in the region.

There are no auditions, but players will need to have reached at least Grade 3.

The inspirational Musical Director is a graduate of Birmingham Conservatoire and has been a member of the top section Wantage Band since 2012.

Sara-Jane Wallbridge is a popular brass teacher in Oxfordshire and tutors many of the young players in the other Wantage ensembles.

She told 4BR: "I'm really looking forward to this new challenge. It's so exciting to create a brand-new band and to work with such enthusiastic youngsters. We want to give lots of positive and rewarding experiences.

As well as developing them as musicians we also want to provide social opportunities — starting with our first concert appearance next month."