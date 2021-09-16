                 

New series of National Youth Band auditions

New auditions has been organised — from Peterlee to St Dennis to ensure youngsters can have the opportunity to join the National Children's and National Youth Bands of Great Britain. So don't miss out!

National
  The auditions could mean you enjoying the next National Youth Band course

Thursday, 16 September 2021

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has announced that 'in person' live auditions will be held over the next month or so to enable youngsters to have the opportunity to become a member of either National Children's or National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Audition details

The NYBBGB Childrens Band auditions are for young players of brass band instruments (including percussion) aged from 8 — 13 of approximately Grade 5 standard or higher.

The Youth Band caters for older students — 12 years or above at audition, at approximately Grade 8 standard.

You do not need to have passed the grade exams to audition.

Players of all brass band and percussion instruments are welcome and this year the organisation is especially keen to hear from low brass performers.

Venues and dates

The venues and dates are:

Sunday 25th September: St Dennis, Cornwall
Saturday 9th October: Ratby, Leicestershire
Sunday 10th October: Amersham, Buckinghamshire
Saturday 16th October: Birmingham, West Midlands
Sunday 17th October: Hade Edge, Yorkshire
Saturday 23rd October: Salford, Greater Manchester
Sunday 24th October: Peterlee, County Durham

Players of all brass band and percussion instruments are welcome and this year the organisation is especially keen to hear from low brass performers

More information

For more details on each venue go to: https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on and scroll down

Each session will conclude with a workshop run by one of the NYBBGB tutors.

Last year all the NYBBGB auditions were held online and this remains an option for those for whom the dates and venues do not suit.

To apply

To apply for an audition please apply using our audition form.
https://form.jotform.com/202506045051037

