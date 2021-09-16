                 

Barker welcomed to new Geneva role

Luke Barker becomes a Geneva Group Young Ambassador as National Youth Band of Great Britain star adds McCann inspired Heritage to his qualities.

Luke
  Luke Barker will now perform on the Geneva Heritage cornet

Thursday, 16 September 2021

        

The Geneva Group has officially welcomed Luke Barker to the role as a 'Young Ambassador' with the leading instrument manufacturer.

Luke has received widespread acclaim over the past year or so is his role as principal cornet of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, assistant principal cornet at Flowers Band and in winning the inaugural Phillip McCann International Slow Melody Competition.

Geneva visit

As part of winning that title Luke recently visited the Geneva Workshop at Stokesley and tried out a number of Geneva Heritage cornets — the instrument developed by Phillip McCann to enhance the lyrical sounding qualities of performers.

Wonderful talent

A Geneva Group spokesperson told 4BR: "Luke is a wonderful talent — and a player we are keen to support on his musical journey.

The impression he has made on the banding public has already been substantial and we believe the Heritage cornet provides him with the ideal instrument to further enhance his playing skill set."

        

