John Golland Award looks for entries

Composers are invited to submit works to be considered for the prestigious 2022 John Golland Award — with performances to be heard at the RNCM Festival of Brass.

Composers aged 18 — 30 are invited to submit new, or previously unperformed, works for small brass ensemble. The closing date for entries is Tuesday 30th November 2021.

Small ensemble

The work should be written for an ensemble of between four and six players, based on the standard brass band quartet.

Submissions should be a maximum of 8-minutes in duration, and up to four works will be selected for the final, depending on length and complexity.

These will receive a public performance by students from the RNCM on the morning of Sunday 30th January 2022, as part of the RNCM Brass Band Festival.

Following the performances, a jury chaired by the festival's Artistic Director Paul Hindmarsh, Dr Martin Ellerby and Dr Lucy Pankhurst will select the recipient of the fifth John Golland Award.

Winner

The winner will receive £500 plus an invitation to write a short work for brass band to be performed at a future RNCM Brass Band Festival.

The Award is funded from the estate of Manchester born composer and was instituted by the John Golland Trust to encourage young composers to write for the brass band medium.

Eligibility

Composers must be between the ages of 18 and 30. Applications will be accepted from those born on, or after, 1st December 1991, and on, or before, 30th November 2003.

Applicants must be free to attend the performance in Manchester on the morning of Sunday 30th January 2022, should their work be chosen.

Finalists must be able to cover their own travel and accommodation expenses.

Submission Instruments

Brass quartet:

Two B flat cornets (optional: one doubling flugel horn)

Tenor horn in E flat

Euphonium

The following additional instruments may also be used to create a quintet or sextet:

Baritone horn in B flat

Tenor trombone

Tuba in E flat

More details

For more details go to: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/news/john-golland-award-call-for-works/