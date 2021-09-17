BBE members to get a tenner off the Area test pieces

As soon Brass Band England member bands know what the 2022 Area test pieces are on Saturday make sure they head to the Band Supplies trade stand to get an order in — and save a tenner in the process.

Brass Bands England has teamed up with Band Supplies Ltd to offer a discount to members purchasing the test-pieces that will be used at the 2022 Regional Championships.

Revealed

The identity of the works will be revealed at the National Finals in Cheltenham on the weekend, with demand for the works sure to be high as band look forward to starting their preparation in the New Year.

Once announced, BBE member bands will be able to place an order for their 2022 test-piece at the Band Supplies trade stand and can receive £10 off a set of parts, which will be sent postage free.

Order

Bands can also place an order by contacting Band Supplies by phone on 0113 245 3097 or by email at leeds@bandsupplies.co.uk stating that your band is member of Brass Bands England.

Memberships will be verified prior to postage of the pieces. Please note that as music will be provided for your whole band, Band Membership will be required to access the discount, rather than Individual Membership.

Support members

Speaking about the initiative, Kenny Crookston, Chief Executive Officer of Brass Bands England, told 4BR: "BBE is pleased to be able to work with Band Supplies to support our member bands as they return to contesting.

Upcoming events presented by Kapitol at Cheltenham and the Royal Albert Hall are a great opportunity for bands to get back to what they love, and I'm very much looking forward to discovering what the pieces for next year will be!"