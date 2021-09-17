                 

*
banner

News

BBE members to get a tenner off the Area test pieces

As soon Brass Band England member bands know what the 2022 Area test pieces are on Saturday make sure they head to the Band Supplies trade stand to get an order in — and save a tenner in the process.

cENTRE
  The test pieces will be announced on Saturday at Cheltenham

Friday, 17 September 2021

        

Brass Bands England has teamed up with Band Supplies Ltd to offer a discount to members purchasing the test-pieces that will be used at the 2022 Regional Championships.

Revealed

The identity of the works will be revealed at the National Finals in Cheltenham on the weekend, with demand for the works sure to be high as band look forward to starting their preparation in the New Year.

Once announced, BBE member bands will be able to place an order for their 2022 test-piece at the Band Supplies trade stand and can receive £10 off a set of parts, which will be sent postage free.

Order

Bands can also place an order by contacting Band Supplies by phone on 0113 245 3097 or by email at leeds@bandsupplies.co.uk stating that your band is member of Brass Bands England.

Memberships will be verified prior to postage of the pieces. Please note that as music will be provided for your whole band, Band Membership will be required to access the discount, rather than Individual Membership.

BBE is pleased to be able to work with Band Supplies to support our member bands as they return to contestingBBE, CEO, Kenny Crookston

Support members

Speaking about the initiative, Kenny Crookston, Chief Executive Officer of Brass Bands England, told 4BR: "BBE is pleased to be able to work with Band Supplies to support our member bands as they return to contesting.

Upcoming events presented by Kapitol at Cheltenham and the Royal Albert Hall are a great opportunity for bands to get back to what they love, and I'm very much looking forward to discovering what the pieces for next year will be!"

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

cENTRE

BBE members to get a tenner off the Area test pieces

September 17 • As soon Brass Band England member bands know what the 2022 Area test pieces are on Saturday make sure they head to the Band Supplies trade stand to get an order in — and save a tenner in the process.

Mercer

Come along and blow your mind at Cheltenham

September 17 • The tuba lads from Mercer & Barker will be offering a special warm welcome to the low brass performers at Cheltenham this weekend — and you may not go away empty handed.

Violet

Belgian stars join the Alliance

September 17 • Lode Violet and Tim De Maeseneer become the latest Ambassadors for Alliance mouthpieces

Champions

The Champions get ready for first rehearsal

September 17 • There will be plenty of experience both in front and behind the stands at the first Champions of Brass rehearsal this Sunday.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band in concert

Friday 24 September • St Petroc's Church, Priory Road, Bodmin PL31 2DT

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Brass Ensemble & Seraphim Consort

Thursday 30 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Bollington Brass Band

September 16 • Looking for a new challenge? We are currently recruiting a Solo Cornet, E Flat Bass, Tuned and or Kit Percussionist. Friendly 1st section North West. Sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm.

Chinnor Silver

September 15 • We are looking to strengthen the band and require PERCUSSION CORNET AND 2ND TROMBONE PLAYERS.. Rehearsals are on a wednesday in our own bandroom.. Good atmosphere in this ambitious friendly band so give us a call.. Concerts and contests planned

Ashton under Lyne Band

September 15 • SOPRANO CORNET: We are looking for a confident and competent player to join our experienced cornet bench. Rehearsals are on Monday nights 8-10pm and we have a sensible and good quality forthcoming concert and contest schedule.

Pro Cards »

Duncan Wilson

Bmus(hons), LGSMD
Conductor, Adjudicator (member AoBBA)

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top