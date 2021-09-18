                 

Result: 2021 National Championships of Great Britain: Section 1

Kingdom Brass and Ian Porthouse are triumphant as they claim First Section honours

Cheltenham
  Kingdom Triumphant at Cheltenham

Saturday, 18 September 2021

        

Result:

Test Piece: Connotations (Edward Gregson)
Adjudicators: Alan Morrison & Sheona Wade

1. Kingdom Brass (Ian Porthouse)
2. Sandhurst Silver (David Johnson)
3. Medway (Nigel Taken)
4. Roberts Bakery (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)
5. Unite the Union (John Davis)
6. Jackfield (David Maplestone)
7. Tylorstown (Gary Davies)
8. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas)
9. Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall)
10. Knottingley Silver (Kevin Belcher)
11. York Railway Institute (David Lancaster)
12. Ripon City (Mark Sidwell)
13. Newstead (Jim Davies)
14. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson)

Best Instrumentalist: John Storey (euphonium) — Sandhurst Silver

*Adjudicator Steve Sykes had to withdraw prior to the contest due to a positive Covid-19 test.

        

TAGS: Kingdom Brass

Result: 2021 National Championships of Great Britain: Section 1

Kingdom Brass and Ian Porthouse are triumphant as they claim First Section honours

