Result: 2021 National Championships of Great Britain: Section 1

Result:
Test Piece: Connotations (Edward Gregson)
Adjudicators: Alan Morrison & Sheona Wade
1. Kingdom Brass (Ian Porthouse)
2. Sandhurst Silver (David Johnson)
3. Medway (Nigel Taken)
4. Roberts Bakery (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)
5. Unite the Union (John Davis)
6. Jackfield (David Maplestone)
7. Tylorstown (Gary Davies)
8. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas)
9. Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall)
10. Knottingley Silver (Kevin Belcher)
11. York Railway Institute (David Lancaster)
12. Ripon City (Mark Sidwell)
13. Newstead (Jim Davies)
14. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson)
Best Instrumentalist: John Storey (euphonium) — Sandhurst Silver
*Adjudicator Steve Sykes had to withdraw prior to the contest due to a positive Covid-19 test.