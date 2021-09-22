                 

Hall takes up baton at Pemberton B

Jay Hall has become the new Musical Director of Pemberton Old Wigan B Band.

Pemberton
  The band has welcomed its new Musical Director

Wednesday, 22 September 2021

        

Pemberton Old Wigan DW B Band has announced the appointment of Jay Hall as their new Musical Director.

An accomplished trombonist, Jay was awarded a scholarship to complete his degree at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. He later studied for his Master's at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

Experience

Jay was a recipient of the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble prize in 2015 and is the current Musical Director of St Helens Youth Band and the St Helens Sinfonietta. He is also a brass tutor with the Lancashire Youth Band and Lancashire Youth Symphony Orchestra. Most recently he has been the Musical Director of Greenalls Band.

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We are looking forward to an exciting concert and competition calendar with Jay and would like to offer him a warm welcome to the Pemberton organisation."

I'm delighted to accept the position. From my first rehearsal it was evident that they foster a fantastic work ethic, community ethos and welcoming environmentJay Hall

Strengths

Talking about his appointment Jay said: "I'm delighted to accept the position. From my first rehearsal it was evident that they foster a fantastic work ethic, community ethos and welcoming environment.

Their brilliant facilities and the strength of the organisation across three bands makes for an exciting partnership and the future looks bright."

He added: "I would like this to take this opportunity to thank Greenalls for their hard work and friendship over the last few years and wish them well for the future."

        

