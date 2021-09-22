                 

News

Foden's cancel 2021 solo competition

The return to live performances has meant a change in the schedule for the popular event which will return in person in 2022.

Fodens
  The event will return to its traditional format in 2022.

Wednesday, 22 September 2021

        

Foden's Band has announced that it has taken the decision to cancel its annual solo competition this year.

Proud

Speaking about the decision, organiser Andy Rolfe told 4BR: "2021 would have been our 10th anniversary. The contest has become the largest and most popular of its kind and we were proud to be able to attract competitors from all over the world last year when we held it on-line.

Sadly, due to present circumstances it was impossible to hold the event at a time when the focus is rightly being focused on the lifting of restrictions and a return to live performances.

However, we can now start work on hosting a live event once again in 2022."

        

