Musical tribute to mark Snell's 85th birthday

Foden's and Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag have joined forces to wish Howard Snell the happiest of 85th birthdays.

The man who steered both bands to European Championship title success — as well as other multiple major victories, recordings and concerts, celebrated the landmark this week at home in France with his wife Angela.

The band's joined forces to create a special 'Happy Birthday' performance that also thanked Howard for his knowledge, inspiration, patience and great memories — all linked to some great images of his times with both ensembles.

Enjoy

https://www.facebook.com/FodensBand/videos/1649653278720083